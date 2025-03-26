HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Djokovic trounces Musetti to reach Miami Open quarters

Djokovic trounces Musetti to reach Miami Open quarters

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 26, 2025 09:00 IST

x

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic greets Lorenzo Musetti after winning. Photograph: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images/Reuters

Novak Djokovic won 12 of the last 14 games of his match against Lorenzo Musetti to crush the Italian 6-2, 6-2 and move into the quarter-finals of the Miami Open in his best performance since the Australian Open.

The momentum in the rain-delayed match seemed to swing in Djokovic's favour when he complained to the chair umpire in the opening set over a serve clock warning.

That frustration seemed to spark the Serbian, who broke the next game for a 4-2 lead and never looked back in the presence of an adoring crowd that included tennis greats Serena Williams and Juan Martin del Potro.

"I was star-struck. It was amazing to see first DelPo, obviously a long-time friend and a rival, so happy to have him around and get his support from the box," Djokovic said.

"It was amazing, it was (the) first time to have DelPo in the box, so I want to thank him really for coming. And Serena, that was a surprise."

 

Six-times Miami champion Djokovic crushed an exquisite backhand winner for a 5-2 second-set lead and sealed the win when Musetti double-faulted on match point.

"Actually, when I had that down-the-line passing shot, I pointed to her and asked her whether it was okay," he added.

"She said, 'yeah, it was fine'. If Serena says it was fine, then it was amazing by everyone else's standards."

Next up for fourth-seeded Djokovic is American Sebastian Korda, who prevailed 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 over veteran Frenchman Gael Monfils earlier in the day.

Korda lost a thrilling three-setter to 24-times Grand Slam champion Djokovic in their only previous meeting in the Adelaide final in 2023.

Argentine Francisco Cerundolo upset three-times major finalist Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-2 to reach the quarter-final of the tournament for the third time in four years.

Cerundolo never faced a break as he pummeled the fifth-seeded Norwegian with six aces and 21 winners, setting up a meeting with 14th seed Grigor Dimitrov, who defeated home hope Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 7-5.

On the women's side, Italian sixth-seed Jasmine Paolini saved seven of the eight break points she faced to defeat Magda Linette and reach the semi-finals.

Paolini will next face world number one and first-time Miami semi-finalist Aryna Sabalenka, who beat China's Zheng Qinwen 6-2, 7-5 in a rematch of their 2024 Australian Open final.

"Always tough battles against her," Sabalenka said after extending her head-to-head record against Zheng to 6-0.

"Today I had to work really hard, especially in that second set. I'm really proud of the way I handled my emotions.

"Even when something didn't work well, I was there and I was fighting for every point."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Indian football has gone backwards': Coach slams team
'Indian football has gone backwards': Coach slams team
GT Vs PBKS: Who Played Best Knock? Vote!
GT Vs PBKS: Who Played Best Knock? Vote!
Is Shastri Targeting Kohli?
Is Shastri Targeting Kohli?
Pitches won't change: Eden curator fires back
Pitches won't change: Eden curator fires back
Shashank explains how Iyer outplayed Gill's GT
Shashank explains how Iyer outplayed Gill's GT

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Grandest Greatest Gujarati Recipes

webstory image 2

Your Crash Course To World Cinema On OTT

webstory image 3

Odia's Dalma: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

'If Hindus are safe, then Muslims are also safe in Uttar Pradesh': CM Yogi 2:12

'If Hindus are safe, then Muslims are also safe in Uttar...

Vaani Kapoor spotted in Bandra0:45

Vaani Kapoor spotted in Bandra

Dramatic scenes unfold outside Israeli Parliament over hostages, political issue2:16

Dramatic scenes unfold outside Israeli Parliament over...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD