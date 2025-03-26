Djokovic trounces Musetti to reach Miami Open quarters

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic greets Lorenzo Musetti after winning. Photograph: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images/Reuters

Novak Djokovic won 12 of the last 14 games of his match against Lorenzo Musetti to crush the Italian 6-2, 6-2 and move into the quarter-finals of the Miami Open in his best performance since the Australian Open.

The momentum in the rain-delayed match seemed to swing in Djokovic's favour when he complained to the chair umpire in the opening set over a serve clock warning.

That frustration seemed to spark the Serbian, who broke the next game for a 4-2 lead and never looked back in the presence of an adoring crowd that included tennis greats Serena Williams and Juan Martin del Potro.

"I was star-struck. It was amazing to see first DelPo, obviously a long-time friend and a rival, so happy to have him around and get his support from the box," Djokovic said.

"It was amazing, it was (the) first time to have DelPo in the box, so I want to thank him really for coming. And Serena, that was a surprise."

Six-times Miami champion Djokovic crushed an exquisite backhand winner for a 5-2 second-set lead and sealed the win when Musetti double-faulted on match point.

"Actually, when I had that down-the-line passing shot, I pointed to her and asked her whether it was okay," he added.

"She said, 'yeah, it was fine'. If Serena says it was fine, then it was amazing by everyone else's standards."

Next up for fourth-seeded Djokovic is American Sebastian Korda, who prevailed 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 over veteran Frenchman Gael Monfils earlier in the day.

Korda lost a thrilling three-setter to 24-times Grand Slam champion Djokovic in their only previous meeting in the Adelaide final in 2023.

Argentine Francisco Cerundolo upset three-times major finalist Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-2 to reach the quarter-final of the tournament for the third time in four years.

Cerundolo never faced a break as he pummeled the fifth-seeded Norwegian with six aces and 21 winners, setting up a meeting with 14th seed Grigor Dimitrov, who defeated home hope Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 7-5.

On the women's side, Italian sixth-seed Jasmine Paolini saved seven of the eight break points she faced to defeat Magda Linette and reach the semi-finals.

Paolini will next face world number one and first-time Miami semi-finalist Aryna Sabalenka, who beat China's Zheng Qinwen 6-2, 7-5 in a rematch of their 2024 Australian Open final.

"Always tough battles against her," Sabalenka said after extending her head-to-head record against Zheng to 6-0.

"Today I had to work really hard, especially in that second set. I'm really proud of the way I handled my emotions.

"Even when something didn't work well, I was there and I was fighting for every point."