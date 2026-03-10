HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Djokovic Survives Scare To Reach Indian Wells Last 16

Djokovic Survives Scare To Reach Indian Wells Last 16

March 10, 2026 09:29 IST

Novak Djokovic fights past Aleksandar Kovacevic to reach the last 16 at Indian Wells Open, setting up a clash with defending champion Jack Draper.

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his third round match as he defeated American Aleksandar Kovacevic during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Jndian Wells, California on Monday Photograph: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Key Points

  • Novak Djokovic defeated Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 to reach the last 16 at Indian Wells Open for the first time since 2017.
    • Rising American Alex Michelsen upset seventh seed Taylor Fritz in straight sets.
  • On the women’s side, Katerina Siniakova stunned defending champion Mirra Andreeva in three sets.

Third seed Novak Djokovic overcame a second-set reverse to beat American Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 at Indian Wells on Monday and reach the last 16 for the first time since 2017, setting up a meeting with defending champion Jack Draper, who swept past 19th seed Francisco Cerundolo 6-1, 7-5.

 

The 24-times Grand Slam champion, who has won a record-equalling five titles at the California desert event, won the first set but was taken apart in the second before asserting his authority to seal victory in two hours and two minutes.

"Great performance from Alex," Djokovic said. "We know each other, we speak the same language, obviously, his whole family is Serbian. He's one of the best talents we have out there, particularly, one-handed backhand and, you know, it's very rare nowadays, and he's played a great tournament so far.

"Today I knew if he serves well and if he picks his spot in the box, it's going to be hard to break. That's what happened, actually. I mean, he was serving extremely well," the 38-year-old Czech added.

Britain's Draper, meanwhile, was in commanding form as he breezed through the opening set before seeing off a stiffer challenge from the Argentine in the second.

American Alex Michelsen made headlines, ousting seventh seed and home favourite Taylor Fritz 6-4 7-6(6), while Briton Cameron Norrie continued his fine run by defeating Australian sixth seed Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4.

Qualifier Hijikata stuns Bublik 

Australian qualifier Rinky Hijikata also caught the eye, recovering from a first-set tiebreak deficit to defeat Kazakh 10th seed Alexander Bublik 6-7(3), 7-6(3), 6-3 in a hard-fought contest lasting over two and a half hours.

On the women's side, Katerina Siniakova caused the biggest upset of the day by eliminating Russian eighth seed and defending champion Mirra Andreeva 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-3.

"I had no pressure at all. It was all on her... I was just trying to fight every point, change the rhythm, and I think I did a really great job, so I'm really proud," the Czech said after the almost three hour match.

Bencic downs Mertens, Swiatek rolls along

Iga Swiatek reacts at match point winning her third round match against Maria Sakkari

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek reacts at match point winning her third round match against Maria Sakkari. Photograph: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Czech Karolina Muchova was equally dominant, dispatching Croatian Antonia Ruzic 6-0, 6-3, while Swiss Belinda Bencic cruised past Belgian Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-3.

Second seed Iga Swiatek ,a two-time champion at Indian Wells, overpowered Maria Sakkari with a commanding 6-3, 6-2 win.

The fifth seed Jessica Pegula demonstrated her resilience by recovering to defeat Jelena Ostapenko 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 and book her place in the fourth round.

The American dropped the opening set to the hard-hitting Latvian and former French Open champion before finding her range to take the next two sets and seal a hard-fought victory. 

Source: REUTERS
