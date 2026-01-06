HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Djokovic pulls out of Australian Open warm-up in Adelaide

Djokovic pulls out of Australian Open warm-up in Adelaide

January 06, 2026
January 06, 2026 07:50 IST

'Unfortunately I'm not quite physically ready to compete in the Adelaide International next week.'

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic will be bidding for an 11th Australian Open crown and record 25th Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park. Photograph: Louiza Vradi/Reuters

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next week's Australian Open warm-up tournament in Adelaide to focus on being ready for the year's first Grand Slam at Melbourne Park. 

The 24-times major champion, who won the Adelaide International in 2023, made the announcement in a statement on social media.

"To all my fans in Adelaide, unfortunately I'm not quite physically ready to compete in the Adelaide International next week," the 38-year-old Serbian said.

"It's personally very disappointing to me, as I have such great memories of winning the title there.

"My focus is now on my preparation for the Australian Open and I look forward to arriving in Melbourne soon and seeing all the tennis fans in Australia."

 

Djokovic will be bidding for an 11th Australian Open crown and record 25th Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park. The tournament runs from January 18 to February 1.  

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
