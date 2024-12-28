HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Djokovic, Kyrgios relishing partnership in Brisbane doubles

Djokovic, Kyrgios relishing partnership in Brisbane doubles

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 28, 2024 19:27 IST

x

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Australia's Nick Kyrgios pose for photograph. Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

Novak Djokovic said teaming up with Nick Kyrgios in the Brisbane International was going to be a fun experience as the 24-times Grand Slam winner arrived in the city on Saturday ahead of the Australian Open tune-up tournament.

The duo had locked horns in the past when Kyrgios labelled Djokovic "boneheaded" and a "tool" but they have since developed a close friendship after the latest of their three meetings, in the 2022 Wimbledon final.

 

"It's going to be fun," said Djokovic, who is using the tournament to gear up for a tilt at a record-extending 11th Australian Open trophy.

"We texted about it and we spoke earlier in Wimbledon (this year) about playing together when he's back on tour. We've got the first chance right away in the first week of the season."

Kyrgios, who has played only one singles tour match in the last two years due to knee, foot and wrist injuries, joked that it was only natural for the 37-year-old Djokovic to be excited about their partnership.

"Everyone thinks that it's a pleasure playing with him (but) it's actually a pleasure playing with me ... Let's be real," the maverick Australian joked.

"No, look we wanted to play one time at least before either his career ends or mine finishes.

"Whenever you have a team like this it's important that the fans get that. Because that's what tennis is about, having two great personalities and trying to have some fun out there."

The Brisbane event main draw will run from Sunday to Jan. 5 before the Australian Open begins on Jan. 12.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

How Reddy's 'Salaar' Style Celebration Stole the Show
How Reddy's 'Salaar' Style Celebration Stole the Show
Sundar opens up about Gambhir's support after fifty
Sundar opens up about Gambhir's support after fifty
He Said It, He Did It: Reddy's Family Weeps with Joy
He Said It, He Did It: Reddy's Family Weeps with Joy
Reddy's viral social media tribute to Siraj
Reddy's viral social media tribute to Siraj
21-YO Reddy Delivers One of India's 'Greatest' Knocks
21-YO Reddy Delivers One of India's 'Greatest' Knocks

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What India Craves For

webstory image 2

Salman Khan's Best Of 5

webstory image 3

6 Reasons Why You Must Eat Walnuts

VIDEOS

Dr Manmohan Singh Given 21-Gun Salute At Nigambodh Ghat 3:28

Dr Manmohan Singh Given 21-Gun Salute At Nigambodh Ghat

Bhutan King pays last respects to Manmohan Singh at Nigam Bodh Ghat1:08

Bhutan King pays last respects to Manmohan Singh at Nigam...

Former PM Manmohan Singh cremated with full state honours 4:28

Former PM Manmohan Singh cremated with full state honours

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD