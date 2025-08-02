HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Djokovic dives into football, invests in French club

August 02, 2025 09:14 IST

Tennis star Novak Djokovic brought stakes in the French Ligue 2 Club Le Mans FC on Friday

IMAGE: Tennis star Novak Djokovic brought stakes in the French Ligue 2 Club Le Mans FC, it was announced on Friday. Photograph: Novak Djokovic/Instagram and Le Mans FC/X

Tennis great Novak Djokovic has become a part-owner of French Ligue 2 club Le Mans FC with former Formula 1 drivers Felipe Massa and Kevin Magnussen also acquiring stakes, the newly promoted club announced on Friday.

 

The investment is led by Brazilian group OutField, an international consortium co-founded by Pedro Olivera, and includes Georgios Frangulis, CEO of global health-food brand OakBerry.

"Djokovic, the most successful player in history, whose mental strength and unique approach will bring considerable added value," the club said in a statement.

"Massa (15 seasons in Formula 1) and Magnussen (10 seasons), who will help create a bridge between football and motorsport -- a distinctive strength of the Le Mans brand."

Le Mans begin their Ligue 2 campaign on August 9, away at Guingamp.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
