Asian Games Bronze A Stepping Stone For Diya Chitale

Indian table tennis star Diya Chitale, a recent Asian Games bronze medallist, is strategically planning her path to the Olympics, focusing on world rankings and mental fortitude.

Key Points Diya Chitale and Manush Shah's Asian Games mixed doubles bronze is seen as a stepping stone towards Olympic qualification.

The pair defeated the world No. 4 Hong Kong duo in the quarterfinals, attributing their success to an aggressive strategy.

Chitale emphasised the critical role of mental preparation, aided by a mental trainer, during high-pressure matches like the Asian Games quarterfinals.

The Indian paddlers plan to participate in numerous WTT tournaments and the World Championships over the next year to improve their world rankings for Olympic qualification.

Chitale also recently won the women's singles title at the National Ranking Table Tennis Championships in Panchkula on Tuesday.

Winning an Asian Games bronze medal in mixed doubles was a stepping stone towards the Olympics, said Diya Chitale here on Wednesday, adding that she and her partner Manush Shah will aim to improve their rankings going forward.

Chitale and Shah defeated the world No. 4 duo of Hong Kong's Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem in the quarterfinals but lost to the Chinese pair of Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha, who are ranked No. 2, in the semifinals.

Chitale said being aggressive worked for the pair in the Asian Games which marked only the second occasion for Indian paddlers to win a bronze in the mixed doubles category after Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra in 2018.

Asian Games Success And Olympic Aspirations

"The Asian Games is like a stepping stone towards the Olympics," Chitale told reporters here on the sidelines of a felicitation event at the Khar Gymkhana.

"There are going to be a lot of WTT tournaments, the World Championships, which is going to lead up to the qualification for the Olympics. We are going to try to better our world ranking over the next year because there are different quotas."

"We are going to try to get it through the world ranking itself. We also have the WTT finals at the end of the year and many, many WTT tournaments over the next year. We are going to try to keep improving our level and try to win also against some of the top players," Chitale added.

Strategic Path To Olympic Qualification

Chitale, who won the women's singles title in the National Ranking Table Tennis Championships in Panchkula on Tuesday, said that taking help from a mental trainer helped her at the Asian Games.

"At these big events, I think it's very, very important to be mentally in the right space of mind because of the amount of pressure when you're out there playing the quarterfinals, playing for a medal at the Asian Games..." Chitale said.

"... I cannot even describe it. I was very, very lucky that my mental trainer was there and she travelled all the way to the ship for me and met me before that quarterfinals."

"We discussed about what I need to focus on and how I should prepare for the match and how I should stay during the match."

"I wanted that medal really badly and my mind was going too much into the result... like I wanted the win badly and I think I was not really able to focus on what I'm supposed to play. But we spoke that we try to play one point at a time and just to stay in the present moment," Chitale said.

The Power Of Mental Preparation

Chitale said being aggressive against the Hong Kong duo was a strategy that worked in favour of the Indian pair.

"Going into the Asian Games this time we knew we were medal contenders. We knew that we could do it," Chitale said.

"Once the draw came, we had to play against the Hong Kong pair. We had actually lost against them the last two times. But this time we prepared really well. We were very focused on the strategy and I think we were very aggressive going into the match."

"Being aggressive is something that really helps me bring out my game. So, me and Manush, we both tried to do that from the start," Chitale added.

Aggressive Play: A Winning Strategy