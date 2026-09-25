Home  » Sports » Manush Shah And Diya Chitale Secure Historic Table Tennis Medal For India At Asian Games

Manush Shah And Diya Chitale Secure Historic Table Tennis Medal For India At Asian Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 25, 2026 07:39 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source

Indian table tennis stars Manush Shah and Diya Chitale have made history at the Asian Games by securing a guaranteed medal in the mixed doubles event, marking a significant achievement for the nation's sporting prowess.

Photographs: SAI Media/X

Photographs: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Manush Shah and Diya Chitale secured India's first table tennis medal at the current Asian Games.
  • The Indian duo defeated World No. 4 Doo Hoi Kem and Wong Chun Ting of Hong Kong in the mixed doubles quarterfinals.
  • This is India's second mixed doubles medal in Asian Games history, following Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra's bronze.
  • Shah and Chitale will compete against China's Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin in the semifinals.

India's Manush Shah and Diya Chitale stunned World No. 4 Doo Hoi Kem and Wong Chun Ting of Hong Kong in the quarterfinals to assure themselves of a medal in the table tennis mixed doubles event at the Asian Games here on Friday.

Chitale and Shah defeated their opponents 3-1 (11-6, 13-15, 11-9, 11-5) to reach the semifinals, confirming the nation's first medal in table tennis at the ongoing edition.

 

This is India's second mixed doubles medal at the Asiad after Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra won bronze in Jakarta eight years back.

The Indian duo will face China's Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin in the semifinals later in the day.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

manush shahdiya chitaleasian gamestable tennismixed doubles

More From Rediff

PIX: India's medal tally swells after athletics, wushu success

PIX: India's medal tally swells after athletics, wushu success
Asian Games 2026: India's Full Schedule For Friday, September 25

Asian Games 2026: India's Full Schedule For Friday, September 25
From Uber Driver To Historic Asian Games Medal: Salman Khan's Inspiring Story

From Uber Driver To Historic Asian Games Medal: Salman Khan's Inspiring Story

Related Stories

Indian Mixed Doubles Pairs Eye Asian Games Medals

Indian Mixed Doubles Pairs Eye Asian Games Medals

Web Stories

World's Best 7 Airlines Of 2026

World's Best 7 Airlines Of 2026
Galaxy S26 FE Has More Than Good Looks

Galaxy S26 FE Has More Than Good Looks
Check Out The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max

Check Out The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026