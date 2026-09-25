Manush Shah And Diya Chitale Secure Historic Table Tennis Medal For India At Asian Games

Indian table tennis stars Manush Shah and Diya Chitale have made history at the Asian Games by securing a guaranteed medal in the mixed doubles event, marking a significant achievement for the nation's sporting prowess.

Photographs: SAI Media/X

Key Points Manush Shah and Diya Chitale secured India's first table tennis medal at the current Asian Games.

The Indian duo defeated World No. 4 Doo Hoi Kem and Wong Chun Ting of Hong Kong in the mixed doubles quarterfinals.

This is India's second mixed doubles medal in Asian Games history, following Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra's bronze.

Shah and Chitale will compete against China's Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin in the semifinals.

India's Manush Shah and Diya Chitale stunned World No. 4 Doo Hoi Kem and Wong Chun Ting of Hong Kong in the quarterfinals to assure themselves of a medal in the table tennis mixed doubles event at the Asian Games here on Friday.

Chitale and Shah defeated their opponents 3-1 (11-6, 13-15, 11-9, 11-5) to reach the semifinals, confirming the nation's first medal in table tennis at the ongoing edition.

This is India's second mixed doubles medal at the Asiad after Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra won bronze in Jakarta eight years back.

The Indian duo will face China's Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin in the semifinals later in the day.