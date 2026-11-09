Diwali Delight: PV Sindhu Celebrates Diwali With Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma

PV Sindhu shared a Diwali photograph with Hardik Pandya, his partner Mahieka Sharma and her husband, along with a warm message about the Indian cricketer and Mahieka.

IMAGE: PV Sindhu Instagram post of a Diwali celebration featuring Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma and husband Venkata Datta Sai goes viral. Photograph: Kind courtesy PV Sindhu/Instagram

Key Points Badminton ace PV Sindhu celebrated Diwali with cricketer Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma.

Sindhu shared a photograph of the festive gathering on Instagram, featuring herself, her husband, Pandya, and Mahieka.

The two-time Olympic medallist recently won the women's singles title at the Hylo Open 2026 in Germany on November 1.

Sindhu's victory at the Hylo Open secured her a spot at the BWF World Tour Finals.

Hardik Pandya has been out of cricket since May due to injury and is currently in recovery.

Diwali brought together two of India's biggest sporting stars as badminton ace PV Sindhu shared a festive moment with all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. Sindhu took to Instagram to post a photograph from the celebrations, featuring herself, her husband Venkata Datta Sai, Pandya and Mahieka. The picture offered a glimpse of the group enjoying the festival of lights together.

A Glimpse into the Celebrations

'Ringing in Diwali with HP, Mahieka and little Agu. Got to see a side of HP that made me smile, and Mahieka was her usual beautiful self. Some things are sweeter in person,' the two-time Olympic medallist captioned the photograph.

Recent Sporting Achievements and Recovery

Sindhu has plenty to celebrate on the court as well. She recently clinched the women's singles title at the Hylo Open 2026 in Germany on November 1. The victory also secured her place at the BWF World Tour Finals, giving the Indian shuttler a welcome break from competition. Pandya, meanwhile, has been away from cricket since May as he continues his recovery from injury.