Divyanshu Edges Sharad In Thrilling Snooker Final

Divyanshu showcased exceptional skill and composure to defeat Sharad Kumar 3-2, claiming the prestigious East Zone champion title at the Raja Randhir Singh Memorial 49th Delhi State Senior Snooker (15 Red) Championship.

Photographs: Umit Bektas/Reuters

Key Points Divyanshu secured the East Zone title at the Raja Randhir Singh Memorial 49th Delhi State Senior Snooker (15 Red) Championship.

He defeated Sharad Kumar 3-2 in a hard-fought final held at the Ballistic Billiards Club.

Divyanshu initially took a commanding 2-0 lead in the match.

Sharad Kumar mounted a strong comeback, winning the next two frames to level the contest at 2-2.

Divyanshu ultimately regained his composure to win the deciding fifth frame 58-32, sealing his victory.

Divyanshu produced a fine display to edge past Sharad Kumar 3-2 and emerge East Zone champion at the Raja Randhir Singh Memorial 49th Delhi State Senior Snooker (15 Red) Championship.

Match Highlights

Playing at the Ballistic Billiards Club at Anand Vihar, Divyanshu took a 2-0 lead with a 65-15 win in the opening frame, followed by an 89(60)-09 victory in the second.

Sharad staged a stellar fightback, capitalising on errors to sweep the next two frames and level the contest at 2-2. He narrowed the gap with a 67-56 victory in the third frame and kept the momentum rolling to draw level with a 68-21 win in the fourth frame.

With the match hanging in balance in the deciding fifth frame, Divyanshu regained his composure under pressure, closing it out 58-32 to seal a memorable 3-2 win.

Delhi State Billiards and Snooker Association secretary Ravi K. Tandon said the tournament carries a total prize pool of Rs 3 lakh.