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How Divyanshi Bhowmick Became Youngest Indian WTT Winner

By Bharat Sharma
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: June 01, 2026 15:39 IST

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Indian teenager Divyanshi Bhowmick has made history by becoming the youngest Indian woman to clinch the WTT Feeder Women's Singles title in Pristina, Kosovo.

Divyanshi Bhowmick

IMAGE: Divyanshi Bhowmick, 15, showcased extraordinary composure and fighting spirit to defeat Chinese Taipei's Yeh Yi-Tian, the World No 38, in a thrilling five-game final. Photograph: Divyanshi Bhowmick/Instagram

Key Points

  • Divyanshi Bhowmick becomes the youngest Indian woman to win a WTT Feeder Women's Singles title.
  • Bhowmick defeated World No. 38 Yeh Yi-Tian of Chinese Taipei in a five-game final.
  • At 15, Divyanshi is believed to be the second-youngest player globally to win a WTT Feeder Women's Singles title.

15-year-old Divyanshi Bhowmick produced a dream performance to become the youngest Indian woman ever to win a WTT Feeder Women's Singles title, in Pristina, Kosovo.

The young Indian star, ranked World No. 211, showcased extraordinary composure and fighting spirit to defeat Chinese Taipei's Yeh Yi-Tian, the World No 38, in a thrilling five-game final.

 

After dropping the opening game, Divyanshi mounted a spirited comeback to register a memorable 3-2 (8-11, 11-8, 11-5, 7-11, 11-7) victory, announcing her arrival on the senior international stage in emphatic fashion.

Divyanshi Bhowmick's Historic Achievement

The victory is not only historic for Indian table tennis but also places Divyanshi in elite company globally. At just 15 years of age, she is believed to be the second-youngest player in the world, after Japan's prodigious Miwa Harimoto, to capture a Women's Singles title on the WTT Feeder circuit.

Divyanshi's triumph was the culmination of a remarkable week in Prishtina, where she demonstrated maturity well beyond her years, overcoming higher-ranked and more experienced opponents with fearless attacking play and unwavering confidence.

Doubles Gold Further Showcases Indian Talent

Adding further sparkle to an already unforgettable campaign, Divyanshi also clinched the Women's Doubles gold medal alongside fellow Indian teenager Syndrela Das.

The talented Indian pair defeated the Japanese combination of Sachi Aoki and Cocona Muramatsu in a pulsating final that kept spectators on the edge of their seats.

After losing the opening game, the Indians fought back brilliantly to prevail 3-2 (7-11, 14-12, 12-14, 11-8, 11-7) in a contest lasting a little over 30 minutes. Their resilience under pressure, especially in the crucial closing stages, highlighted the growing maturity of one of India's most promising partnerships.

Bharat Sharma in Pristina, Kosovo
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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