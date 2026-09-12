Asian Games Snub: Wushu Player Divyanshi Choudhary Alleges Harassment

Wushu player Divyanshi Choudhary has accused the national federation of physical and mental harassment after her controversial removal from the Asian Games squad, sparking concerns over athlete welfare and selection transparency.

Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Key Points Wushu player Divyanshi Choudhary alleges physical and mental harassment after being dropped from the Asian Games squad.

Choudhary claims she was medically cleared to compete despite the Wushu Association of India (WAI) citing an ACL tear for her replacement.

The athlete, who defeated her replacement Naorem Roshibina Devi in trials, expressed extreme distress and threatened self-harm in a social media video.

WAI insists the decision was based solely on medical advice following an MRI revealing a partial high-grade ACL tear.

Choudhary also claims past physical harassment and forced defeats in trials, questioning why her doctor's clearance was ignored.

Dropped from the Asian Games squad on medical grounds, Wushu player Divyanshi Choudhary on Saturday alleged physical and mental harassment at the hands of national federation, claiming that she has been replaced despite getting the doctor's clearance to compete in Japan. Divyanshi was included in the seven-member wushu team for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in the list released by the Sports Ministry on August 22. But on Friday, she was replaced by two-time Asian Games medallist Naorem Roshibina Devi in the women's 60kg sanda category on the ground that she has suffered an ACL tear.

Athlete Alleges Harassment And Unfair Exclusion

The Wushu Association of India (WAI) claims that an MRI done on the athlete revealed a partial high-grade ACL tear with large effusion and that's why she was replaced. "I am really fed up. I have been harassed so much mentally from June, July to now, it's September, I am being harassed, because she (Roshibina) wanted to go (to the Asian Games)," she said in a video which has surfaced on social media. "Why is she not letting anyone else go? I have defeated her (in the selection trial). I have the right to go to Asian Games," said a sobbing Divyanshi, who hails from Kota but is currently training at the NIS Patiala. At one point, she even threatened to commit suicide, moving herself closer towards to the edge of the terrace of the building where she was standing and showing the ground below.

Federation Cites Medical Grounds For Replacement

WAI though insisted that Divyanshi was dropped from the team only due to an injury. In a statement, WAI claimed that Divyanshi herself told the federation that she had sustained injury during the 2026 SCO Wushu Sanda Championship in Hubei, China, from June 24 to 29. Divyanshi rejoined the national camp at NIS Patiala on August 10 after spending one month at home. "On 14th August 2026, during training, she complained of pain stating it was due to a hamstring issue, and did not train on 14th and 15th August. During training on 17th August, she again complained of hamstring pain and thereafter did light training for the next 2-3 days," the WAI statement said.

"Due to recurrent injury, the coach asked the player and she informed that she had sustained injury during SCO event in China and she had informed her parents upon return. She spent a month at home and then joined training camp at Patiala." WAI said after obtaining consent from her parents, an MRI was done on August 23 under the supervision of two physios at Manipal Hospital at Patiala. "The MRI report was shown to HPD of Sports Medicine of SAI on 24th August and she referred the athlete to an Orthopaedic doctor at Manipal Hospital for further consultation. On further clinical examination and review of the MRI by the Orthopaedic Doctor and a medical officer, she was found to have a partial high-grade ACL tear with large effusion."

Athlete's Health And Safety Paramount, Says WAI

"Keeping the athlete's health, safety and long-term sporting career paramount, the WAI, based on the medical advice and available medical reports, informed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), and Sports Authority of India (SAI) through email that the athlete had sustained an injury and had been medically advised to refrain from competitive activity and full training session till her recovery."

Divyanshi Questions Medical Clearance And Past Incidents

On her part, a distraught Divyanshi alleged that she has been physically harassed by some people in the past also. "You know, when our 10-day camp was held in Srinagar. They injured my shoulder forcefully. Because of that, I didn't practice for 4-5 days. Then, I recovered and went to play SCO event (in China). And, I tolerated all this. In the first Dehradun trial, they forcibly defeated me. I have a video on my YouTube channel."

She claimed that doctors told her that she could play with the injury. "I had an injury. I showed it to the doctor. The doctor said, 'by taping, you can play easily'. I wanted to play. But, my MRI reports, which were with my coach here, and with the federation, went to them. And they have it. So, why? Why are my reports being sent? "The doctor himself is writing in the prescription, that this player can play. So, why is this not being accepted? And, when you are taking such a big decision, at least inform the athlete. Shouldn't I have had the knowledge of all these things even once if you are removing my name. "I also needed to tell my side (of story). This is not just. It's my big dream to go for Asian Games and win there for India."