Wushu Player Divyanshi Choudhary Backs Down On Asian Games Row

Indian Wushu player Divyanshi Choudhary, initially dropped from the Asian Games squad due to an ACL injury, has now accepted the federation's decision, focusing on recovery with full support for a strong comeback.

Key Points Wushu player Divyanshi Choudhary accepts her exclusion from the Asian Games squad due to an ACL tear.

The Wushu Association of India (WAI) and Sports Authority of India (SAI) have pledged full support for her recovery and future career.

Divyanshi aims for a strong comeback, targeting a gold medal at the 2030 Asian Games.

She alleges mental and physical harassment by her replacement, two-time Asian Games medallist Naorem Roshibina Devi.

The decision prioritises her health, with guidance from the federation, SAI, and even the Sports Minister.

Wushu player Divyanshi Choudhary has dialled down her anger against the sport's national federation after being dropped from the Asian Games squad due to an injury, saying she has full support of the governing body to make a stronger comeback.

Divyanshi was included in the seven-member wushu team for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in the list released by the Sports Ministry on August 22. But on Friday, she was replaced by two-time Asian Games medallist Naorem Roshibina Devi in the women's 60kg sanda category on the ground that she has suffered an ACL tear.

Federation Support For Future Comeback

In an earlier video, Divyanshi claimed that the doctors cleared her to participate in the Asian Games despite the injury but in a fresh video, she accepted the decision taken by the Wushu Association of India (WAI).

"My federation made me understand that health is most important so I could win medal for India in the future. I was thinking my federation is not with me but I have now understood they are with me and will channelise their support to win gold in the 2030 Asian Games.

"The federation wants me fully recover from my injury and then return to action. I was not able to understand this. Even the Sports Minister (Mansukh Mandaviya) made me understand the importance of recovering from injury.

"My federation and SAI as well offered me full support. I will focus on my health and fitness and will be back in the ring soon. My parents also made me understand that I need to prepare for the next games and not thinking about this one," said Divyanshi.

Allegations Against Replacement Athlete

However, she maintained that her replacement, two-time Asian Games medallist Naorem Roshibina Devi, harassed her and her family.

"Roshibina has harassed me and my family mentally and physically. I can't believe an athlete can stoop to this level, she has done from June to now, she has been constantly harassing me and my family," added Divyanshi.