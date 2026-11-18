Exciting upsets rocked the junior national badminton championships on Wednesday as unseeded players Disha Santosh and Yashwi Patel advanced in girls' singles, while top seeds also fell in mixed doubles.

Key Points Karnataka's Disha Santosh defeated third seed Adarshini Shri NB to reach the girls' singles pre-quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Maharashtra's Yashwi Patel also caused an upset, beating seventh seed Nakshatraa Jairaj in a thrilling three-game match.

Several other seeded players, including Nishika Gokhe, Haasana Sree Mallavarapu, and Garima Kundu, were knocked out in the girls' singles third round.

Top seeds in the mixed doubles competition were eliminated in the pre-quarterfinals.

In boys' singles, most seeded players advanced, with Jagsher Singh Khangurra being the only unseeded player to defeat a seeded opponent.

Karnataka's Disha Santosh knocked out third seed Adarshini Shri NB of Tamil Nadu while Maharashtra's Yashwi Patel sent seventh seed Nakshatraa Jairaj packing to reach the girls' singles pre-quarterfinals at the junior national badminton championships here on Wednesday.

Disha came back from a game down to beat Adarshini 5-15, 15-10, 16-14 while Yashwi kept her nerve under pressure in a three-game thriller against Nakshatraa to win 15-12, 12-15, 15-13.

Girls' Singles Sees Major Upsets

The girls' singles competition saw quite a few upsets in the third round as ninth seed Nishika Gokhe of Maharashtra, 10th seed Haasana Sree Mallavarapu of Andhra Pradesh and 15th seed Garima Kundu of Haryana were also knocked out.

Gokhe went down 10-15, 18-20 against Gursimrat Kaur Chahal of Punjab, Haasana lost to Avni Govind of Telangana 10-15, 15-17 while Garima was beaten 8-15, 15-11, 17-19 by Avni Rathore of Rajasthan.

Mixed Doubles And Boys' Singles Action

Meanwhile, the top seeds in the mixed doubles competition were knocked out in the pre-quarterfinals.

Karnataka's Amith Raj Natraj and Suhina Roy packed off Sainunmawai Sailo of Mizoram and Dianka Waldia of Delhi 15-13, 15-10 in the first match of the day to book their last-eight spot.

In the boys' singles category, most seeds sailed into the round of 16. World junior championships bronze medallist Jagsher Singh Khangurra was the only unseeded player to account for a seeded opponent as he got the better of eighth seed Sachin JT of Tamil Nadu 15-13, 15-9 to keep his title hopes alive.