Discus Thrower Banvir Singh Banned For Seven Years In Doping Case

Indian discus thrower Banvir Singh has been slapped with a seven-year ban for doping after testing positive for a banned substance, marking a significant development in anti-doping efforts.

Key Points Discus thrower Banvir Singh receives a seven-year ban for doping violation.

The National Anti-Doping Agency's Appeal Panel (ADAP) increased Singh's original ban.

Singh tested positive for steroid methandienone.

Long distance runner Harendra Kumar also receives a four-year suspension for doping.

Harendra Kumar tested positive for banned Darbepoetin (DEPO).

Discus thrower Banvir Singh has been banned for seven years by the the National Anti-Doping Agency's Appeal Panel (ADAP) for flunking a dope test, adding two years to the punishment handed out to him by the Disciplinary Committee.

Last year, NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) had suspended Singh for five years effective from December 23, 2024 testing positive for steroid methandienone.

He was also serving a two-year ineligibility period until December 22 this year for three whereabouts failures within 12 months.

Enhanced Ban Details

The ADAP enhanced the ban period in the latest update. NADA did not provide the reasons for the ADAP decision of the enhanced punishment.

At 37 years of age, Singh could be one of the oldest athletes to be handed suspension for doping.

Except for a second place finish in the Indian Grand Prix in Bhubaneshwar in 2022, Singh has never been in the top three in his career.

Another Athlete Suspended

Apart from this, long distance runner Harendra Kumar has been handed another four-year suspension effective from August 2 this year.

He was earlier handed a four year ban by the ADDP effective from August 3, 2022 after testing positive for banned Darbepoetin (DEPO).