Disappointing outing for trap shooters at Lonato WC

IMAGE: India's trap shooter Zoravar Sandhu. Photograph: Olympic Khel/X

Veteran Indian shotgun shooter Zoravar Sandhu shot a fine 73 but was still placed 12th on the opening day of the trap competition at the World Cup Lonato, Italy, on Friday.

The 47-year-old missed just two clay targets and had scores of 24, 25, 24 after three rounds of qualification even as the other Indian trap shooters in the men's and women's sections came up with disappointing performances.

Two more qualification rounds of 25 shots each in men's and women's sections will be played on Saturday with the top-six in each category moving into the final.

Three shooters -- Matthew Coward-Holley (Great Britain), Mauro de Filippis (Italy) and Josip Glasnovic (Croatia) -- were leading the 183-shooter field with perfect-75 scores after day 1 of qualifiers in the men's section.

Lakshay, who shot 70/75, was placed 60th, while Jaswinder Singh (69/75) was further behind at 83rd spot.

In the women's section, the best-placed Indian, Aashima Ahlawat, who is competing in the RPO (Ranking Points Only) category, was placed 14th with a score of 68/75.

RPO shooters are not eligible for entry into the finals.

Preeti Rajak was placed 32nd with a score of 66, while Neeru, also on 66, was 36th on count back.

Pragati Dubey, with a score of 57, was further down in 90th spot in a field of 101 shooters.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, San Marino's Alessandra Perilli, led the field after day 1 with a score of 74/75.