HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Disappointing outing for trap shooters at Lonato WC

Disappointing outing for trap shooters at Lonato WC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
Share:

July 12, 2025 00:10 IST

India's trap shooter Zoravar Sandhu

IMAGE: India's trap shooter Zoravar Sandhu. Photograph: Olympic Khel/X

Veteran Indian shotgun shooter Zoravar Sandhu shot a fine 73 but was still placed 12th on the opening day of the trap competition at the World Cup Lonato, Italy, on Friday.

The 47-year-old missed just two clay targets and had scores of 24, 25, 24 after three rounds of qualification even as the other Indian trap shooters in the men's and women's sections came up with disappointing performances.

 

Two more qualification rounds of 25 shots each in men's and women's sections will be played on Saturday with the top-six in each category moving into the final.

Three shooters -- Matthew Coward-Holley (Great Britain), Mauro de Filippis (Italy) and Josip Glasnovic (Croatia) -- were leading the 183-shooter field with perfect-75 scores after day 1 of qualifiers in the men's section.

Lakshay, who shot 70/75, was placed 60th, while Jaswinder Singh (69/75) was further behind at 83rd spot.

In the women's section, the best-placed Indian, Aashima Ahlawat, who is competing in the RPO (Ranking Points Only) category, was placed 14th with a score of 68/75.

RPO shooters are not eligible for entry into the finals.

Preeti Rajak was placed 32nd with a score of 66, while Neeru, also on 66, was 36th on count back.

Pragati Dubey, with a score of 57, was further down in 90th spot in a field of 101 shooters.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, San Marino's Alessandra Perilli, led the field after day 1 with a score of 74/75.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Alcaraz grinds past Fritz to make Wimbledon final
PIX: Alcaraz grinds past Fritz to make Wimbledon final
Root Breaches 'Wall' with Record 211th Test Catch
Root Breaches 'Wall' with Record 211th Test Catch
No Clarity on MRA, ISL 2025-26 Season on Hold
No Clarity on MRA, ISL 2025-26 Season on Hold
PIX: Rahul rallies India after Bumrah fifer
PIX: Rahul rallies India after Bumrah fifer
'The pitches in England look brutal for bowlers'
'The pitches in England look brutal for bowlers'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Medal Glory: The Awards PM Modi Collected

webstory image 2

Introducing 10 of India's 43 World Heritage Sites

webstory image 3

Green Shakshuka: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

One-month-old son's final goodbye to his father2:51

One-month-old son's final goodbye to his father

Sawan 2025: Devotees take holy dip at the Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar2:18

Sawan 2025: Devotees take holy dip at the Har Ki Pauri,...

'Show me 1 photo': NSA Doval dares foreign media on Op Sindoor1:45

'Show me 1 photo': NSA Doval dares foreign media on Op...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD