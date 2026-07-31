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Disappointing end to Parul's CWG campaign

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi July 31, 2026 01:58 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how Indian distance runner Parul Chaudhary's Commonwealth Games campaign concluded with a 13th-place finish in the women's 5000m final, extending India's medal drought in the event.

Parul Chaudhary

IMAGE: Parul Chaudhary finishes 13th in 5000m final. Photograph: Parul Chaudhary/Instagram

Key Points

  • Indian runner Parul Chaudhary finished 13th in the Commonwealth Games women's 5000m final.
  • Chaudhary clocked 15:08.56, falling short of her season and personal best of 15:04.26.
  • This result means India's wait for a Commonwealth Games medal in the women's 5000m continues.
  • Australia's Rose Davies won gold, with Jessica Hull taking silver and Megan Keith securing bronze.
  • Parul Chaudhary, a Hangzhou Asian Games champion, had previously set a national record in the 5000m.

Indian distance runner Parul Chaudhary endured a disappointing Commonwealth Games campaign, finishing 13th in the women's 5000m final in Glasgow on Thursday.

Parul Chaudhary's Performance And India's Medal Wait

The 31-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, whose season and personal best stands at 15:04.26, clocked 15:08.56 to finish outside the top 10.

 

Australia's Rose Davies and Jessica Hull claimed the gold and silver medals with season-best timings of 14:44.53 and 14:45.01 respectively, while Scotland's Megan Keith also produced a season-best 14:49.10 to take bronze.

The result extended India's wait for its first Commonwealth Games medal in the women's 5000m.

Earlier, Parul, whose pet event is the 3000m steeplechase, had also missed out on a medal in her favourite discipline.

The Hangzhou Asian Games champion in the 5000m had shattered the national record with a time of 15:04.26 while finishing second at the Meeting Nikaia in Nice, France, last month.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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