Dipika-DK Celebrate 10th Anniversary

REDIFF SPORTS
August 21, 2025 12:02 IST

Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal

Photograph: Dipika Pallikal/Instagram

Former India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik and squash star Dipika Pallikal celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on August 20, with heartfelt joy.

'10 years married today and I'd still swipe right on you Happy 10 years @dk00019. Love you

to the moon and back,' Dipika captioned the Instagram post.

The couple, who were engaged in November 2013, took their marriage vows at a church in Chennai on August 20, 2015.

Dipika and DK are proud parents to twin sons Kabir Pallikal Karthik and Zian Pallikal Karthik, who were born on October 18, 2021.

 
REDIFF SPORTS
