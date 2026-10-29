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Punjab Tennis Body Faces Scrutiny As Secretary General Steps Down

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 29, 2026 19:04 IST 3 Minutes Read
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The Punjab Lawn Tennis Association is facing a major shake-up as Secretary General Dinesh Arora resigned on Thursday following serious allegations of financial irregularities, prompting an immediate independent enquiry and audit.

Key Points

  • Dinesh Arora, PLTA Secretary General, resigned on Thursday amidst allegations of financial irregularities.
  • An Extraordinary General Meeting unanimously called for an independent enquiry and audit into the association's financial records.
  • Senior Vice-President Karanbir Singh Osahan has been appointed acting general secretary.
  • Arora will not participate in the upcoming All India Tennis Association (AITA) elections on November 27.

Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Secretary General Dinesh Arora resigned on Thursday pending an independent enquiry into allegations of financial irregularities, while maintaining that he is innocent.

The decision came at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the state association, where representatives of six district affiliates unanimously called for an independent enquiry into the allegations and asked senior Vice-President Karanbir Singh Osahan to take over as acting general secretary.

 

Enquiry Into Financial Irregularities

The association will also conduct an independent audit of its books.

Representatives from Jalandhar, Mohali, Ferozepur, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur attended the meeting, Karanbir said.

"The district affiliates from Jalandhar, Mohali, Ferozepur, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur attended the meeting and unanimously decided that an independent enquiry should happen," Karanbir told PTI.

"The president of the association asked Mr Arora to explain the situation, as he is facing allegations. He maintained that he had done nothing wrong but said he was ready to face any enquiry and stepped aside," Karanbir added.

Arora's Stance And Future

Arora could not be reached for a comment as he neither took call nor responded to the text message.

The development follows concerns raised by office-bearers over transparency, financial accountability and the functioning of the state body.

The issues flagged include questions over fund transactions, and the availability of complete financial records, besides concerns relating to grants and tournament receipts.

The allegations remain unproven, and the proposed independent enquiry and audit are expected to examine the association's financial records.

Impact On AITA Elections

Karanbir also said Arora would not participate in the upcoming All India Tennis Association (AITA) elections on November 27.

The state body will soon decide on its two representatives for the AITA elections.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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punjab lawn tennis associationdinesh arorafinancial irregularitiesindependent enquirykaranbir singh osahan

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