Dinesh Arora Steps Down As AITA Treasurer Over Ethical Concerns

Dinesh Arora has resigned as treasurer of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) Interim Executive Committee on ethical grounds, following his departure from the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) amidst unestablished allegations of financial irregularities.

Key Points Dinesh Arora resigned as treasurer of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) Interim Executive Committee on ethical grounds.

His resignation came a day after he stepped down as secretary general of the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) due to alleged financial irregularities.

Six district associations had called for an independent probe into the PLTA allegations, which are yet to be established.

AITA's president accepted Arora's resignation with immediate effect, and a new treasurer will be appointed.

AITA is scheduled to hold its elections on November 27.

Dinesh Arora has resigned as treasurer of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) Interim Executive Committee on ethical grounds, with the association's president accepting his resignation with immediate effect.

Allegations And Resignation Details

The development comes a day after Arora stepped down as secretary general of the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) amid allegations of financial irregularities, which had triggered demands for an independent inquiry from six district affiliates.

In a statement, AITA said Arora had tendered his resignation from the post of treasurer on ethical grounds and the president has accepted the decision with immediate effect.

"The same has been communicated to the Executive Committee and all concerned," the statement said, adding that a new treasurer would be appointed in accordance with the rules of the association.

The AITA Interim Executive Committee, of which Arora was the treasurer, has been functioning following the Delhi High Court's intervention in the association's electoral process.

Arora, who was elected treasurer in the 2024 AITA elections, had also been at the centre of the controversy in Punjab tennis administration.

Six district associations had sought an independent probe into alleged financial irregularities in the PLTA, while the state body had planned an independent audit of its accounts.

The allegations are yet to be established.

AITA is scheduled to hold its elections on November 27.