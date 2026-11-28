The Supreme Court has paved the way for outgoing president Dilip Tirkey to contest the Hockey India elections on December 5, restoring his eligibility by quashing notices against the Hockey Association of Odisha.

IMAGE: Dilip Tirkey reflected positively on his tenure, citing India's Olympic medal, two Asian Games gold medals, and the revival of the Hockey India League as major achievements. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court cleared Dilip Tirkey's eligibility for the Hockey India elections on December 5, recalling show-cause notices against the Hockey Association of Odisha.

The notices had proposed downgrading Hockey Odisha's membership, which would have rendered Tirkey ineligible to contest the federation's elections.

The court ruled that Odisha will remain a permanent member, ensuring Tirkey's eligibility, and allowed the electoral process to proceed.

Outgoing president Dilip Tirkey stated on Saturday that he is yet to decide whether to seek a second term in the upcoming elections..

Welcoming the Supreme Court's decision clearing the way for Hockey India's December 5 elections and restoring his eligibility, outgoing president Dilip Tirkey on Saturday said he was yet to decide whether to seek a second term.

A bench of Justices K V Viswanathan and Arun Palli recalled two show-cause notices issued by Hockey India to the Hockey Association of Odisha, which had proposed downgrading the state body from a permanent member to an associate member.

The bench said a committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice A K Sikri would look into the grievances of Hockey Odisha, headed by Tirkey.

The reclassification had rendered Odisha representatives, including incumbent president Tirkey, ineligible to contest the federation's elections.

As per Article 1.5 and Article 5.4(b) of Hockey India constitution, associate members are not General Body members, have no voting rights, and cannot nominate candidates to contest Executive Committee elections.

The Supreme Court allowed the electoral process to proceed, observing that the future of players performing well should not be jeopardised.

SC Decision And Tirkey's Eligibility

"We welcome this decision. Our fight was against the illegally issued show-cause notices to the Hockey association of Odisha. The Supreme Court said that Odisha will remain a permanent member and cannot be made an associate member. Apart from this, it has also given me the eligibility to contest the elections," Tirkey told PTI.

The former India captain, who has played 412 international matches, also questioned the motive behind the notices, which were issued by Hockey India's secretary general Bhola Nath Singh.

"I don't understand what the Hockey India secretary general's motive was in trying to prevent me from contesting the elections," he said.

Asked whether he would enter the presidential race on December 5, Tirkey said: "I haven't decided yet."

On whether the changing equations within the federation could improve his chances of retaining the post, he said: "Winning or losing is a matter for later, but I will first decide whether to contest or not. I haven't decided yet."

Power Struggle And Tenure Highlights

The development comes amid an ongoing power struggle within Hockey India.

The Odisha High Court had on November 18 refused to vacate its interim stay on the federation's election process, holding that its bye-laws did not empower the secretary general to convene executive committee meetings without the president's approval.

Reflecting on his tenure, Tirkey said he was satisfied with his contribution, citing India's Olympic medal, two Asian Games gold medals and the revival of the Hockey India League as major achievements.

Achievements And Future Focus

"I feel my tenure has been very good. It brought Olympic medals, two gold medals at the Asian Games, and look at the progress of the women's team. The biggest achievement was the return of the Hockey India League and how much the team has benefited from the Women's HIL," he said.

He also highlighted the Indian women's team's fifth-place finish at the World Cup and the men's and women's teams winning Asian Games gold medals to secure Olympic qualification.

"Today, the women's team is ranked fourth in the world, which is huge," he added.

Tirkey said significant work had also been done to strengthen the junior hockey structure, while stressing the need to further develop the grassroots programme.

"At the junior level, a lot of work has been done, which I am proud of. In the future, the grassroots programme should be further strengthened," he said.

Asked about the controversies that marked his tenure, Tirkey avoided a direct response, saying he had joined the federation with a "development-oriented vision" and had tried to introduce reforms.

"But not everyone in any organisation has the same thinking," he said.