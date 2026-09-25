Internal Strife Deepens As Hockey India President Files Police Complaint Against Officials

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey has escalated the federation's internal turmoil by lodging a police complaint against several officials, alleging criminal breach of trust and theft amidst an ongoing power struggle.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India

Key Points Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey has filed a police complaint against HI officials for alleged criminal breach of trust and theft.

The complaint arose after Tirkey's personal belongings, including essential medicines, were reportedly withheld when an official vehicle was recalled.

This incident is part of an escalating turf war between Tirkey and HI Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh over administrative decisions and meeting protocols.

Past controversies, such as the saffron jersey change and disputes over the legality of Executive Board meetings, underscore the deep internal divisions.

The ongoing conflict within Hockey India raises concerns about the stability of sports administration ahead of key events.

The internal bickering within Hockey India has taken a dramatic turn with federation president and former India captain Dilip Tirkey lodging a complaint with Delhi Police against some HI officials, accusing them of "criminal breach of trust, theft, endangerment of life and wrongful abandonment". The complaint filed by Tirkey also seeks for immediate recovery of his assets and documents. The office of DCP, South Delhi confirmed the receipt of the complaint but also stated that no FIR has been lodged as yet.

Allegations Against Hockey India Officials

Tirkey's complaint names Cdr R K Srivastava, the former Executive Director of HI who was removed by Tirkey following the saffron jersey fiasco during the recent FIH World Cup, HI Finance Manager Subodh Kumar, HI Director Bhushan Kumar and driver of the vehicle Harminder Singh. Repeated calls to Tirkey on the development went unanswered.

According to well-placed sources, Tirkey was on an official visit to the national capital on September 22 and as per protocol, HI provided him an official vehicle during his stay. The source said the vehicle was abruptly recalled by the federation without returning Tirkey's personal belongings, including a bag containing his essential medicines, which were lying inside. The former India defender made repeated calls to HI officials for the vehicle to be sent back with his things. It is being alleged that HI officials did not respond to his calls.

Escalating Internal Turf War

Tirkey is currently locked in a turf war with HI secretary general Bhola Nath Singh over administrative decisions and meeting protocols. The dispute escalated following a controversial jersey colour change for the Indian team just before the World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium, which president Tirkey claims, was done without his consent.

An emergent Executive Board meeting was scheduled for September 18 to address these internal conflicts, discuss the restructuring of the Hockey India League (HIL), and finalise election dates but Tirkey said it did not have his sanction and was therefore illegal. The meeting went ahead nonetheless and plans for the HIL, including formation of a separate joint venture company with franchise equity and a new Governing Council to oversee its administration, were discussed. The meeting also deliberated on the show-cause notice issued by Tirkey to Srivastava and hosting of the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy in Mohali and Jalandhar.

Secretary General Responds From Asian Games

When contacted, Bhola Nath denied being aware of the complaint filed by Tirkey as he is in Nagoya for the Asian Games. "I am really not aware about such a thing. I am in Japan to inspire our sides so that they directly qualify for the LA Olympics by winning gold at the Asian Games," Bhola Nath told PTI from Nagoya. "As far as the election is concerned, it will be held on November 7 as decided," he asserted.