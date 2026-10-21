Dilip Gavit powers to gold medal in men's 100m T47 event at Asian Para Games

Indian para-athletes showcased exceptional talent at the Asian Para Games, with Dilip Gavit clinching gold and Mohammed Morssinganakath Basil securing silver in the men's 100m T46/47 combined event, alongside other significant medal wins.

IMAGE: Preeti Pal, a double bronze-medallist at the 2024 Paralympics, won a silver in the women's 100m T35 event, clocking 13.98 seconds in a three-athlete field at the Asian Para Games on Wednesday. Photograph: Paralympic Committee of India

Key Points Dilip Gavit won gold in the men's 100m T46/47 combined event at the Asian Para Games on Wednesday.

Mohammed Morssinganakath Basil secured silver in the same event with a Games record time of 10.72 seconds.

Pranav Desai clinched a bronze medal in the men's 100m T64 event.

Preeti Pal earned her second silver medal of the ongoing Games in the women's 100m T35 event, following her silver on Tuesday.

India's Dilip Gavit won the men's 100m T46/47 combined event gold medal at the Asian Para Games, while compatriot Mohammed Morssinganakath Basil clinched the silver in the same event in Nagoya on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Gavit, a T46 athlete, clocked 10.69 seconds to finish on top. Basil, a T47 athlete, clinched the silver with a Games record time of 10.72 seconds.

China's Kangjun Shi (T46) won the bronze, clocking 10.80 seconds.

Understanding Para-Athlete Classifications

Athletes of two or more classifications can be clubbed together in a combined event to ensure that there are enough number of participants.

T46 and T47 categories are for athletes with upper limb impairment. The primary difference between T46 and T47 comes down to the severity and location of the upper limb impairment.

T46 applies to athletes with a more severe unilateral or bilateral impairment affecting the shoulder or elbow -- roughly equivalent to an above-elbow amputation -- whereas T47 is for athletes with a less severe impairment affecting the wrist or below the elbow -- roughly equivalent to a below-elbow amputation.

Gavit had won a 400m gold at the previous Para Asiad in China, besides a 100m gold in the Glasgow Para Commonwealth Games earlier this year.

More Indian Medals At The Games

In the men's 100m T64 event, Pranav Desai clinched a bronze, clocking 11.96 seconds.

Japan's Kengo Oshima took the gold with a time of 11.39 seconds, while Denpoom Kotcharang of Thailand won the silver with a time of 11.78 seconds.

T64 classification applies to athletes with a below-the-knee limb deficiency who compete using a running or jumping prosthesis, or those with equivalent leg-length discrepancies.

Preeti Pal, a double bronze-medallist at the 2024 Paralympics, won a silver in the women's 100m T35 event, clocking 13.98 seconds in a three-athlete field.

This was the second silver in the ongoing Games for the 26-year-old, who has cerebral palsy. She had finished second in the 200m T35 event on Tuesday.

T35 classification is for athletes with moderate coordination impairments, such as hypertonia, ataxia, or athetosis often associated with cerebral palsy.