Indian Golfers Struggle In Final Round At MCB Ladies Classic

Indian golfers Diksha Dagar, Tvesa Malik, and Hitaashee Bakshi encountered a challenging final round at the MCB Ladies Classic in Mauritius, leading to a drop in their leaderboard positions.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ladies European Tour/Twitter

Key Points Indian golfers Diksha Dagar, Tvesa Malik, and Hitaashee Bakshi faced challenges in the final round of the MCB Ladies Classic.

Diksha Dagar finished T-21 after a third-round score of 74 at the MCB Ladies Classic.

Tvesa Malik ended the tournament at T-38 following a final round of 73.

Smilla Tarning Soenderby of Denmark secured her second Ladies European Tour title at the MCB Ladies Classic.

Anna Zanusso of Italy recorded a course-best 63 to finish fourth at the MCB Ladies Classic.

The Indian trio of Diksha Dagar, Tvesa Malik and Hitaashee Bakshi suffered a tough closing round and slipped down the leaderboard at the 2026 MCB Ladies Classic â Mauritius.

After opening with 68-69, Diksha shot a 74 in the third round to finish T-21, while Tvesa, after 70-71, shot 73 and was T-38.

Hitaashee, who carded solid 71-69 on the first two days had a round of 76 and dropped to T-58.

Smilla Tarning Soenderby Wins MCB Ladies Classic

Denmark's Smilla Tarning Soenderby secured her second Ladies European Tour (LET) title becoming the first-ever winner of the 2026 MCB Ladies Classic â Mauritius with a birdie on the last hole.

Diksha had just one birdie on the ninth and dropped shots on the first, 10th and the 15th.

Other Top Performers At The Golf Tournament

Sweden's Kajsa Arwefjall ended the week in a share of second place alongside South Africa's Casandra Alexander one shot behind Soenderby.

Italy's Anna Zanusso set the early clubhouse target firing a sensational bogey-free round of 9-under 63, the best-ever on this golf course and her lowest as a professional, to finish in solo fourth place.

Five players ended the week in a share of fifth place with England's Alice Hewson, France's Agathe Laisne, Australia's Kirsten Rudgeley and German duo Alexandra Forsterling and Celina Sattelkau all on 10-under-par.

The LET takes a one-week break before the European swing starts with the Amundi German Masters at Green Eagle Golf Courses from May 14-17 in Hamburg.