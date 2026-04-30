Diksha Dagar To Spearhead Indian Golfers At MCB Ladies Classic

Diksha Dagar is set to lead a talented group of Indian golfers at the first-ever MCB Ladies Classic Mauritius, as they compete for victory on the challenging Legends Course.

Photograph: Ladies European Tour/Instagram

Key Points Diksha Dagar headlines the Indian team at the inaugural MCB Ladies Classic Mauritius.

Tvesa Malik, Vani Kapoor, and Hitaashee Bakshi join Diksha Dagar in representing India.

The tournament features a field of 120 players competing in a 54-hole stroke play format.

Esme Hamilton, fresh off her Ladies European Tour victory, is also a key player to watch.

Diksha Dagar will headline a four-strong Indian challenge at the first-ever MCB Ladies Classic Mauritius teeing off on Friday.

She is being joined by Tvesa Malik, Vani Kapoor and Hitaashee Bakshi at the Legends Course.

Indian Golfers Compete At Legends Course

Vani recently played in Mauritius in the IGPL Invitation but at the Anahita Course on the island.

Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth, also regulars on the Ladies European Tour (LET), have skipped the event to take a break.

Diksha, whose goal for the year is to win the Hero Women's Indian Open, goes out with Alessandra Fanali and Alexandra Fosterling in the first round at 7.20 am, while Hitaashee plays the first two days with Lianna Bailey and Gabriella Cowley.

Key Pairings And Players To Watch

Tvesa, who needs to make a quick impression as she tries to win back her card, is drawn with Lilly May Humphreys and Bobbi Brown, and Vani is playing the first round with Corrine Viden and Chloe Williams.

Esme Hamilton, who clinched her breakthrough Ladies European Tour (LET) victory at last week's Investec SA Women's Open, will also be in focus. The English star has travelled straight to Mauritius and is hoping to continue her form.

A field of 120 players will be teeing it up in a 54-hole stroke play competition on the Legend Course at the Constance Belle Mare Plage.

Hamilton's Momentum And Course Challenges

Hamilton, who has moved up to fourth in the LET Order of Merit, is enjoying her first trip to Mauritius. Having secured her maiden victory on Tour, Hamilton hasn't been home yet to celebrate with her family.

The Legend Course will provide a testing challenge this week with tight tee shots and small greens to contend with.

Hamilton will get her title challenge underway at 7.40 am (local time) alongside France's Agathe Laisne and Sweden's Kajsa Arwefjall.