HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Diksha Dagar To Spearhead Indian Golfers At MCB Ladies Classic

Diksha Dagar To Spearhead Indian Golfers At MCB Ladies Classic

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 30, 2026 20:31 IST

x

Diksha Dagar is set to lead a talented group of Indian golfers at the first-ever MCB Ladies Classic Mauritius, as they compete for victory on the challenging Legends Course.

Photograph: Ladies European Tour/Instagram

Photograph: Ladies European Tour/Instagram

Key Points

  • Diksha Dagar headlines the Indian team at the inaugural MCB Ladies Classic Mauritius.
  • Tvesa Malik, Vani Kapoor, and Hitaashee Bakshi join Diksha Dagar in representing India.
  • The tournament features a field of 120 players competing in a 54-hole stroke play format.
  • Esme Hamilton, fresh off her Ladies European Tour victory, is also a key player to watch.

Diksha Dagar will headline a four-strong Indian challenge at the first-ever MCB Ladies Classic Mauritius teeing off on Friday.

She is being joined by Tvesa Malik, Vani Kapoor and Hitaashee Bakshi at the Legends Course.

 

Indian Golfers Compete At Legends Course

Vani recently played in Mauritius in the IGPL Invitation but at the Anahita Course on the island.

Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth, also regulars on the Ladies European Tour (LET), have skipped the event to take a break.

Diksha, whose goal for the year is to win the Hero Women's Indian Open, goes out with Alessandra Fanali and Alexandra Fosterling in the first round at 7.20 am, while Hitaashee plays the first two days with Lianna Bailey and Gabriella Cowley.

Key Pairings And Players To Watch

Tvesa, who needs to make a quick impression as she tries to win back her card, is drawn with Lilly May Humphreys and Bobbi Brown, and Vani is playing the first round with Corrine Viden and Chloe Williams.

Esme Hamilton, who clinched her breakthrough Ladies European Tour (LET) victory at last week's Investec SA Women's Open, will also be in focus. The English star has travelled straight to Mauritius and is hoping to continue her form.

A field of 120 players will be teeing it up in a 54-hole stroke play competition on the Legend Course at the Constance Belle Mare Plage.

Hamilton's Momentum And Course Challenges

Hamilton, who has moved up to fourth in the LET Order of Merit, is enjoying her first trip to Mauritius. Having secured her maiden victory on Tour, Hamilton hasn't been home yet to celebrate with her family.

The Legend Course will provide a testing challenge this week with tight tee shots and small greens to contend with.

Hamilton will get her title challenge underway at 7.40 am (local time) alongside France's Agathe Laisne and Sweden's Kajsa Arwefjall.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Diksha Dagar Leads Indian Contingent at Joburg Ladies Open
Diksha Dagar Leads Indian Contingent at Joburg Ladies Open
Indian Golfers Aim for Success at Women's Australian Open
Indian Golfers Aim for Success at Women's Australian Open
Indian Golfers Dagar, Kapoor, and Prashanth Advance at Women's Australian Open
Indian Golfers Dagar, Kapoor, and Prashanth Advance at Women's Australian Open
Indian women golfers set to make history at LPGA event
Indian women golfers set to make history at LPGA event
Diksha Dagar, Vani Kapoor off to decent start at Women's Australian Open
Diksha Dagar, Vani Kapoor off to decent start at Women's Australian Open

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Ways To Prevent A Heatstroke

webstory image 2

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

webstory image 3

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

VIDEOS

Scenic Glimpses from Rashtrapati Niwas as Prez Murmu Enjoys Shimla Summer1:09

Scenic Glimpses from Rashtrapati Niwas as Prez Murmu...

Sanya Malhotra's SUPER HOT look deserves your attention!1:02

Sanya Malhotra's SUPER HOT look deserves your attention!

Check out Urvashi Rautela's HOT airport look!1:12

Check out Urvashi Rautela's HOT airport look!

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO