Indian golfers ready for Australian WPGA Championship

Diksha Dagar headlines a strong Indian contingent ready to compete at the Australian WPGA Championship, where they will face tough competition from major winner Hannah Green and other top players.

Photograph: Ladies European Tour/Instagram

Key Points Diksha Dagar, currently ninth on the LET Order of Merit, will lead the Indian contingent at the Australian WPGA Championship.

Pranavi Urs joins Diksha Dagar with Top-10 finishes in their recent Australian swing.

Hannah Green, a major winner, aims for her third consecutive victory at the Championship.

The Australian WPGA Championship features a strong field including Shannon Tan, the 2025 LET Order of Merit winner.

Hannah Green recently made history as the first Australian since 2014 to win the Women's Australian Open.

Diksha Dagar will lead a strong five-member Indian contingent at this week's Australian WPGA Championship starting here on Thursday.

Diksha, who is currently ninth on the LET Order of Merit, will have for company Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth, Hitaashee Bakshi and Vani Kapoor.

Both Diksha and Pranavi have Top-10 finishes in their Australian swing. Avani's show has been modest, but Hitaashee is struggling while Vani missed the cut last week.

Key Players to Watch

Hannah Green leads a stacked field in the championship as the Major winner goes in pursuit of a third victory in three starts.

The field includes Shannon Tan of Singapore, who won the LET Order of Merit in 2025 and her successes included the Hero Women's Indian Open.

Hannah Green's Recent Success

The 29-year-old Green made history at last week's Women's Australian Open as she became the first Aussie since Karrie Webb in 2014 to claim her home open. Green carded a final round 70 (-2) in Adelaide to see off France's Agathe Laisne and compatriot Cassie Porter by a single shot on 11-under par.

The triumph followed a seventh win on the LPGA for Green in Singapore a fortnight prior, with the Aussie now gunning for a hat-trick as she tees up on the Ladies European Tour (LET) again at Sanctuary Cove Golf & Country Club.

In the second edition of the Australian WPGA Championship, Green will tee up in rounds one and two alongside close friends Stephanie Kyriacou, a two-time winner on the LET, and New Zealand's Amelia Garvey. The trio get underway on Thursday with Green expecting an entertaining couple of days.