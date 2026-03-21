Bakshi and Dagar in Top 10 at Australian WPGA Championship

Indian golfers Hitaashee Bakshi and Diksha Dagar are making waves at the Australian WPGA Championship, both securing a spot in the top 10 after impressive performances in the third round.

Photograph: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Key Points Hitaashee Bakshi and Diksha Dagar are tied for sixth place at the Australian WPGA Championship after impressive third rounds.

Hannah Green leads the tournament, aiming for her third consecutive title.

Diksha Dagar's strong performance included a bogey-free stretch and three consecutive birdies.

Hitaashee Bakshi recovered from early bogeys with an eagle on the 18th hole.

Pranavi Urs struggled in the third round, carding a 4-over 75.

Indian golfers Hitaashee Bakshi and Diksha Dagar are both placed T-6 after the third round of the Australian WPGA Championship with a total score of 9-under par here.

Hitaashe carded a round of 4-under 67 to gain two positions, while Diksha put together a round of 6-under 65 on the third day to move up from T-16 to T-6.

Hannah Green is looking set to claim her third title in as many events as she won her home event, the Women's Australian Open just last week and the HSBC Women's World Championships on the LPGA just two weeks before that. Green carded a third round of 4-under 67 to maintain a lead of two strokes as she is chased by Vanessa Knecht of Switzerland and Casandra Alexander of South Africa.

Green made seven birdies and four bogeys in her third round. Her current total stands at 14-under par.

Bakshi's Performance

Bakshi had two birdies and three bogeys in the first eight holes but rallied back and made consecutive birdies on the 11th and 12th holes before making another on the 14th and closed her round with an eagle on the 18th to end the day at 67 and a 9-under par total.

She is five shots behind the leader Green. She had 69-68 on first two days.

Dagar Climbs the Leaderboard

Diksha, who had 67-72 on the first two days, put herself back into the top 10 with a 65.

Diksha opened her day with a birdie and played bogey free for the first 11 holes and also picked up four birdies.

On the 13th hole, Diksha dropped a shot for the first and only time in her round before making three consecutive birdies soon after to close the day with a 65.

Urs's Struggles

Pranavi Urs, the third Indian to have made the cut, struggled again. She carded a round of 4-over 75. Her round included an eagle on the fifth and a birdie on the seventh but four birdies and one double bogey were her undoing.