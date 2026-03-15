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Diksha Dagar Finishes Strong at Women's Australian Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 15, 2026 21:24 IST

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Diksha Dagar led the Indian charge at the Women's Australian Open, while Hannah Green clinched the title on home soil, marking a significant victory for Australian golf.

Photograph: Ladies European Tour/Instagram

Photograph: Ladies European Tour/Instagram

Key Points

  • Diksha Dagar was the highest-ranked Indian player at the Women's Australian Open, finishing in a tie for 45th place.
  • Hannah Green secured victory at the Women's Australian Open, marking the first Australian win since 2014.
  • Avani Prashanth finished T-49, while Vani Kapoor ended the tournament in 66th position.
  • Hannah Green's final round of 70 secured a one-shot victory at Kooyonga Golf Club.

Diksha Dagar finished as the top Indian at the Women's Australian Open with a Tied 45th place after carding two-over 72 on the final day.

Of the other Indian women in the field Avani Prashanth (74) was T-49 and Vani Kapoor (80) was 66th.

 

Avani had rounds of 77-72-72-74 for a 7-over total of 295 while Vani carded 72-74-80-80 and a total of 306.

Hannah Green's Victory

Hannah Green became the first Australian since 2014 to win her country's National Open since 2014.

The last one was Karrie Webb in 2014. Green (70) was 11-under par

Diksha, who made her third cut in as many starts in Australia, had four birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey, while Avani, who was making her first cut in three starts in Australia this year, had two birdies against four bogeys.

On a back-and-forward final day at Kooyonga Golf Club, the seven-time LPGA winner, Green, carded a final round 70 (-2) to see off charges from compatriot Cassie Porter and France's Agathe Laisne and seal a one-shot victory.

Leading by one heading into the final round in Adelaide, Green, a one-time Major winner at the 2019 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, did well to hold and win by one.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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