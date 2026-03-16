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Home  » Sports » Diksha Dagar Secures Top 10 Spot on LET Order of Merit Despite Modest Finish

Diksha Dagar Secures Top 10 Spot on LET Order of Merit Despite Modest Finish

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 16, 2026 18:43 IST

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Indian golfer Diksha Dagar's impressive performance on the Ladies European Tour has propelled her into the top 10 of the Order of Merit, marking a significant achievement in her career.

Photograph: Lisa Leutner/Reuters

Photograph: Lisa Leutner/Reuters

Key Points

  • Diksha Dagar, a two-time LET winner, has risen to ninth in the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit.
  • Dagar's consistent performance in Australia, including a fifth-place finish at the Australian Women's Classic, contributed to her ranking.
  • Pranavi Urs is the next best Indian golfer on the LET Order of Merit, currently ranked 44th.
  • Agahe Laisne of France now leads the LET Order of Merit, followed by Australia's Kelsey Bennett.
  • The next event on the LET schedule is the Australian WPGA Championship at Sanctuary Cove.

India's Diksha Dagar moved into the top 10 of the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit, climbing to ninth despite a modest finish at the Australian Women's Open.

Diksha, a two-time winner on the LET, was Tied-45 in the Australian Women's Open but her fifth place a week earlier at the Australian Women's Classic has helped her hold a strong place in the list. She has now made the cut in each of the three events in Australia.

 

The next best Indian is Pranavi Urs, who missed the cut this week, but is 44th with 14th place at Australian Women's Classic as her best.

Avani Prashanth is 75th after making her first cut in Australia this year. She was earlier 39th in Saudi Arabia. Aditi Ashok, who has played just one event, is 97th and Vani Kapoor, who had also played just one event is 2026, is 104th.

Leadership on the LET

Agahe Laisne of France now leads the way on 797.50 points following another excellent week in Australia. Australia's Kelsey Bennett drops down into second on 670.25 points with Cassandra Alexander now third on 540.83 points.

Looking Ahead

Next on the LET schedule is the fourth and final event of the 2026 Australian swing, the Australian WPGA Championship at Sanctuary Cove on the Gold Coast.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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