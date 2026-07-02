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Indian Golfer Diksha Dagar Shares Lead In Belgium

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 02, 2026 20:45 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian golf sensation Diksha Dagar has made a strong start at the Hulencourt Women's Open, taking a joint lead after an impressive bogey-free 4-under 68 in the first round.

Photograph: Ladies European Tour/Instagram

Photograph: Ladies European Tour/Instagram

Key Points

  • Diksha Dagar leads the Hulencourt Women's Open after Round 1.
  • The Indian golfer shot a bogey-free 4-under 68.
  • Dagar is currently tied with Nadia Van der Westhuizen and Bronte Law.
  • She is seeking her third Ladies European Tour title.
  • Other Indian golfers, Aditi Ashok, Avani Prashanth, and Pranavi Urs, are also competing.
Indian golfer Diksha Dagar shot a bogey-free 4-under 68 take a joint lead after round one of the Hulencourt Women's Open here. Dagar is searching for her third on the Ladies European Tour.

Dagar's Strong Start And Co-Leaders

Dagar was sharing the lead with Nadia Van der Westhuizen of South Africa, who still had three holes to play, and Bronte Law of England, who had six to play. Meghan Maclaren of England, Pia Babnik of Slovenia and Kirsten Rudgeley of Australia had finished their rounds with 2-under 70 each.Among other Indians in the field, Aditi Ashok was 1-under through 12 holes and provisionally tied 10th while Avani Prashanth finished her round with even par 72 and was T-21. Pranavi Urs (73) was T-36.Dagar birdied the 10th and the 14th and turned in 2-under. She added birdies on first and sixth and parred the rest for a 68 that should help her stay in the mix.
 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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