Indian Golfer Diksha Dagar Shares Lead In Belgium

Indian golf sensation Diksha Dagar has made a strong start at the Hulencourt Women's Open, taking a joint lead after an impressive bogey-free 4-under 68 in the first round.
Indian golfer Diksha Dagar shot a bogey-free 4-under 68 take a joint lead after round one of the Hulencourt Women's Open here. Dagar is searching for her third on the Ladies European Tour.
Key Points
- Diksha Dagar leads the Hulencourt Women's Open after Round 1.
- The Indian golfer shot a bogey-free 4-under 68.
- Dagar is currently tied with Nadia Van der Westhuizen and Bronte Law.
- She is seeking her third Ladies European Tour title.
- Other Indian golfers, Aditi Ashok, Avani Prashanth, and Pranavi Urs, are also competing.