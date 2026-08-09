Indian Golfers Diksha Dagar And Aditi Ashok Hold Strong At London Championship

Indian golfers Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok are holding their ground in the top-20 at the prestigious London Championship, with Diksha aiming to improve her Ladies European Tour Order of Merit ranking.

Photograph: Ladies European Tour/Instagram

Key Points Diksha Dagar holds a T-19 position at the London Championship after a third-round 72.

Aditi Ashok also finished the third round T-19, maintaining her strong performance.

Pranavi Urs experienced a significant drop, moving to T-38 after a challenging third round.

Canada's Anna Huang leads the tournament impressively with a 19-under-par score.

The performance keeps Diksha Dagar's hopes alive for improving her Ladies European Tour Order of Merit ranking.

Diksha Dagar stayed inside the top-20 at the London Championship after a steady 1-over 72 in the third round, keeping alive her hopes of gaining further ground on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit.

Diksha had 75-70 in the first two rounds and was T-22 but fell to T-19 with a 72 in the third, while Aditi Ashok after 71-73 was T-16 and she also fell to T-19 with a 73 at Centurion Club. Pranavi Urs with 71-72 had risen to T-12, but she fell dramatically to T-38 after a card of 78 on the third day of the USD two million event. Diksha can move up further in the Order of Merit with a good finish.

Tournament Leaders And Standings

Canada's Anna Huang fired the round of the day with a bogey-free 65 (-8) to lead a score of 19-under-par after 54 holes. The three-time Ladies European Tour (LET) winner has led from the first round and began with a birdie at the first before adding another birdie on the fourth hole.

England's Charley Hull is in solo second place on 16-under-par after a round of 67. The five-time LET winner, who fired a course round of -11 on day two, had nine birdies and three bogeys on her scorecard.

Other Notable Performances

Ireland's Aine Donegan is in outright third place on 11-under-par after another round of 69 (-4). Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit and Welsh player Lydia Hall share fourth place on 10-under-par after rounds of 66 (-7) and 71 (-2), respectively. Australia's Kelsey Bennett is in solo sixth place on nine-under with Spain's Luna Sobron Galmes and Singapore's Shannon Tan one shot further back. Two-time LET winner Alison Lee is in ninth place with Sweden's Kajsa Arwefjall, Austria's Emma Spitz and England's Alice Hewson rounding out the top 10.