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Diksha Dagar's Late Bogeys Impact Standing At SA Women's Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 25, 2026 18:42 IST

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Indian golfer Diksha Dagar's performance at the Investec SA Women's Open saw her slip to tied-16th after late setbacks, while Pia Babnik takes the lead.

Photograph: Ladies European Tour/Instagram

Photograph: Ladies European Tour/Instagram

Key Points

  • Diksha Dagar finished tied for 16th at the Investec SA Women's Open after a 1-under 72 round.
  • Late bogeys on the eighth and ninth holes impacted Diksha Dagar's position in the tournament.
  • Pranavi Urs was placed T-43rd, while Avani Prashanth made the cut with a late birdie.
  • Pia Babnik leads the tournament at 14-under par after a strong round of 67.

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar gave away two vital shots towards the end and dropped to Tied-16th at the end of the second round at the Investec SA Women's Open here.

She shot 1-under 72 and was now 6-under for 36 holes.

 

Diksha dropped five places after being T-11 on the first day when she shot 68.

Diksha opened with a bogey on the 10th, but birdies on 11th, 16th and the 18th provided good recovery. However, on her second nine, she bogeyed the third, but not before getting back the shot on the fifth.

Back-to-back bogeys on the eighth and the ninth meant she dropped from Top-10 to outside that to Tied-16th.

Other Indian Golfers' Performances

Pranavi Urs (73) was placed T-43rd while Avani Prashanth (71) just made the weekend with a late birdie on the seventh, her 16th hole to squeeze inside the cutline.

Avani birdied the 11th and the 14th and bogeyed the 18th, but on her second nine, she parred all except for a birdie on the seventh which saw her survive the cut.

The three other Indians in the fray, Vani Kapoor, Tvesa Malik and Hitaashee Bakshi missed the cut.

Pia Babnik Takes The Lead

Pia Babnik is the player to catch heading into the weekend after the Slovenian fired a 67 (-6) on Friday to move to 14-under par, three shots clear of England's Cara Gainer.

Teeing up in the morning wave at Royal Cape Golf Club, Babnik, a two-time Olympian, recovered well after three-putting for bogey at the first carding nine birdies thereafter to surge into the lead.

The scorecard included three birdies in a row on the front-nine at the 6th, 7th and 8th before Babnik repeated her hot flurry, birdying the 15th, 16th and 17th. Babnik is chasing a third win on the Ladies European Tour (LET) this week.

In solo second sits Gainer, winner of the 2025 Lalla Meryem Cup, who carded a 68 (-5) on Friday to move to 11-under par.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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