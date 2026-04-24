How Diksha Dagar Climbed The Leaderboard At SA Women's Open

India's Diksha Dagar showcased her golfing prowess with a strong performance at the Investec SA Women's Open, while Germany's Patricia Schmidt took the lead with a career-best score.

Photograph: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Key Points Diksha Dagar carded a five-under 68, placing her just outside the Top-10 at the Investec SA Women's Open.

Patricia Schmidt of Germany leads the SA Women's Open after carding a career-best 63.

Pranavi Urs was the next best Indian golfer at T-20, followed by Hitaashee Bakshi and Avani Prashanth.

Smilla Tarning Soenderby and Pia Babnik are in second place behind Schmidt at the SA Women's Open.

India's Diksha Dagar fired five birdies on the back nine to turn in a five-under 68 and lie just outside the Top-10 at the Investec SA Women's Open.

Diksha, the 2019 SA Women's champion, was the best among the six Indian golfers, who are playing the South African women's National Open at the Par-73 Royal Cape Golf Club.

Indian Golfers At The SA Women's Open

Among the other Indians, Pranavi Urs (70) was T-20, Hitaashee Bakshi (72) and Avani Prashanth (73) was T-64. The remaining two women, Tvesa Malik (74) and Vani Kapoor (75) were T-82 and T-92 respectively and will need to go low to make the cut.

Schmidt Leads The Way

Germany's Patricia Schmidt carded a career-best 63 (-10) to lead by two shots in Cape Town. She went out in 33 (-3) before she moved into a different zone on the back nine with an eagle and five birdies in the last eight holes for 7-under 30 for a 10-under total.

Diksha opened with a bogey and had two birdies and two bogeys on the front nine. She birdied 11th and 12th and then again picked a shot each on the 15th and the 16th.

Contenders At The Royal Cape Golf Club

Lying second behind Schmidt are two more LET winners, Smilla Tarning Soenderby from Denmark and Pia Babnik from Slovenia.

Babnik, who was T5 last week at the Joburg Ladies Open, continued her fine form going bogey-free at Royal Cape Golf Club. The scorecard included three birdies to finish her day thanks to some pinpoint iron play.

Teeing up in the low-scoring morning wave were Italy's Alessia Nobilio, Austria's Emma Spitz and England's Esme Hamilton who all carded rounds of 66 (-7).

The trio share fourth position with France's Emma Grechi through 18 holes of action. Like Babnik, Grechi also went bogey-free on Thursday afternoon which comes following a missed cut last week in Johannesburg.

The Investec SA Women's Open is part of the Ladies European Tour (LET). The Royal Cape Golf Club is hosting the event, attracting international talent and providing a platform for golfers like Diksha Dagar to showcase their skills on a global stage.