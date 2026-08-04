Diksha Dagar Aims To Consolidate Top Position At PIF London Championship

Indian golf sensation Diksha Dagar, ranked sixth on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit, is poised to lead the national challenge at the PIF London Championship, aiming to solidify her top-tier status and secure vital Race to Costa del Sol points.

Photograph: Ladies European Tour/Instagram

Key Points Diksha Dagar is India's top golfer on the LET Order of Merit, currently ranked sixth.

She will lead the Indian challenge at the upcoming PIF London Championship at Centurion Club.

The tournament offers crucial Race to Costa del Sol points, vital for season-ending honours.

Other Indian golfers, including Avani Prashanth, Pranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok, and Hitaashee Bakshi, are also competing.

Dagar aims for a strong finish to cement her top-10 position and achieve a career-best season.

Despite missing the cut at the AIG Women's Open, Diksha Dagar is the top Indian on the LET Order of Merit, occupying the sixth slot. The two-time LET winner is placed eighth in the Race to Costa del Sol standings, underlining the consistency she has shown throughout the 2026 season, which has included multiple top-10 finishes.

The Hero-supported Diksha will once again spearhead the Indian challenge as the Ladies European Tour resumes with the PIF London Championship at Centurion Club later this week. Diksha will be aiming to consolidate her position among the Tour's leading players and strengthen her bid for another top-10 finish.

Indian Contingent At London Championship

India will have a strong presence at Centurion Club with four other players in the field. Rookie Avani Prashanth has enjoyed an encouraging debut season on the LET and is currently 45th on the Order of Merit. Pranavi Urs, also backed by Hero, is close behind in 48th, while five-time LET winner Aditi Ashok occupies 58th after a mixed campaign. Hitaashee Bakshi is continuing to gain experience in her first full LET season, and is placed 127th.

South Africa's Casandra Alexander is the Race to Costa del Sol leader, while Singapore's Shannon Tan, the 2025 LET Order of Merit champion, will also be looking to contend for the title.

Diksha Dagar's Season Ambitions

For Diksha, the week presents another opportunity to reinforce her status as India's leading performer on the LET this season. A strong finish could not only cement her place inside the top 10 of the Order of Merit but also keep her in contention for one of the best season-ending finishes of her career. With valuable Race to Costa del Sol points on offer, the PIF London Championship assumes added significance as the battle for the season-long honours enters its decisive phase. Among the Indians, all eyes will once again be on Diksha Dagar as she looks to continue leading the country's charge on the Ladies European Tour.