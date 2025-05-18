HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Diksha Dagar poised for fine finish in Dutch Ladies golf

Diksha Dagar poised for fine finish in Dutch Ladies golf

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
May 18, 2025 10:00 IST

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar carded a fine 2-under 70 and was placed tied ninth on the penultimate day of the Dutch Ladies Open in Hilversum, the Netherlands.

IMAGE: Indian golfer Diksha Dagar carded a fine 2-under 70 and was placed tied ninth on the penultimate day of the Dutch Ladies Open in Hilversum, the Netherlands. Photograph: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar is in position for another fine finish as she carded a fine 2-under 70 to be placed tied ninth at the Dutch Ladies Open in Hilversum (the Netherlands).

She produced a nice finish with three birdies and one bogey in the last six holes and was at 3-under at the end of 36 holes with a day to go.

As for the other Indians, Hitaashee Bakshi, No. 1 on Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, playing her first LET event outside India, made a great start.

 

She shot 71-73 and is even par for two days and tied-26th, while the third player making the cut was Avani Prashanth, who improved by seven shots in her second round.

After 77 on the first day, she shot 70 on the second day and was T-51st.

Tvesa Malik, (74-75) missed the cut, while Pranavi Urs withdrew after first round with injury.

Diksha had two bogeys and one birdie on the front nine, but rallied with four birdies against one bogey on the back nine as she continued her impressive run in the first half of the LET season.

Hitaashee had two birdies against three bogeys, one of which came on the closing 18th.

England's Mimi Rhodes, Spain's Nuria Iturrioz, and Italy's Alessia Nobilio will all head into the final round tied at the top of the leaderboard, after impressive performances to climb to six-under par at Goyer Golf & Country Club.

For Rhodes and Nobilio -- both rookies on the Ladies European Tour (LET) -- it was another chance to showcase their talent amongst the packed field.

The current Order of Merit leader, Rhodes secured six birdies on her scorecard, positioning herself for what could be a third title in her rookie season -- a remarkable achievement for the 23-year-old.

Rhodes currently leads the Order of Merit on 1,046.88 points and admits this season has already exceeded expectations.

Meanwhile, Nobilio carded a bogey-free round to climb into a share of the lead.

Joining them at six-under-par is Iturrioz, who posted one of the day's most impressive rounds -- a six-under-par 66. The four-time LET winner, also starting on the 10th tee, closed with five birdies in her last seven holes.

Spain's Luna Sobron Galmes made the biggest move of the day, with a course-record of 65 (-7).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
