Indian Golfer Diksha Dagar Climbs To T-11th At Women's Scottish Open

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar showcased her resilience with a superb 2-under 70 third round, climbing to tied 11th at the challenging Women's Scottish Open, setting the stage for the AIG Women's Open.

Photograph: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Key Points Indian golfer Diksha Dagar achieved a strong third-round score of 2-under 70 at the Women's Scottish Open.

Dagar's performance elevated her to a tied 11th position overall, despite difficult weather conditions.

Other Indian participants, Avani Prashanth and Pranavi Urs, did not make the cut in the challenging tournament.

Korea's Jenny Shin maintains a significant lead at 12-under-par with one round remaining.

Dagar's consistent play sets her up for a good finish and momentum for the upcoming AIG Women's Open.

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar played a superb third round of 2-under 70 that carried her to one-over total Tied-11th at the Women's Scottish Open on another day with difficult conditions with rainfall and gusting winds, as well as sunshine.

The two-time LET winner, Diksha, who is backed by Hero, missed a birdie on the 18th but still managed to sub par card.

India's other two golfers this week Avani Prashanth and Pranavi Urs had earlier missed the cut in tough conditions.

Diksha Dagar's Round Performance

Korea's Jenny Shin sits atop the leaderboard at 12-under-par with just one round remaining at Dundonald Links. The Korean star, who has been in front since the 18-hole mark, held a five-shot lead overnight and produced a round of 71 (-1) on day three.

Diksha opened with three pars and had her first birdie on the fourth and gave away her only shot of the day on the ninth. She turned in even par and then found back-to-back birdies on the 13th and the 14th. She parred the next four holes to put herself in a position to challenge for another fine finish ahead of the AIG Women's Open next week.

Leaderboard Overview And Other Contenders

Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn is in solo second spot on seven-under-par after a round of 69 (-3), which was the equal best round of the day. The LET winner rolled in birdies on the third, 12th and 17th holes to move five strokes behind Shin.

Japan's Erika Hara and Germany's Esther Henseleit share third place on five-under-par after rounds of 71 (-1) and 73 (+1), respectively.

Korea's A Lim Kim is in fifth place on three-under-par with Japan's Miyu Yamashita and 2024 champion Lauren Coughlin one shot further back.

Three players round out the top 10 with American pair Rose Zhang and Ryann O'Toole alongside Korea's Amy Yang in T8.

In the race for the AIG Women's Open, at the 54-hole mark it's Thailand's Chanettee Wannasaen, Ecuador's Daniela Darquea and Nataliya Guseva who sit in the three qualifying spots with one round remaining.