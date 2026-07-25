Indian Golfer Diksha Dagar Makes Cut At Scottish Open

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar has successfully made the cut at the prestigious Women's Scottish Open, positioning herself for a strong finish and crucial qualification points for the AIG Women's Open.

Photograph: Ladies European Tour/Instagram

Key Points Diksha Dagar was the only Indian golfer to make the cut at the Women's Scottish Open.

Dagar is currently tied 35th at 3-over par after rounds of 74 and 73.

Her performance is vital for securing a spot in the upcoming AIG Women's Open, a major championship.

Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth missed the cut, which was set at +6.

Korea's Jenny Shin holds a commanding five-stroke lead at the midway point of the tournament.

Diksha Dagar compiled one-over 73 in the second round and was the only Indian to make the cut at the Women's Scottish Open. With rounds 74-73 she is 3-over and tied 35th with two more rounds to go.

Pranavi Urs (84-71) with a 13-shot difference between her rounds was 11-over and missed the cut as did Avani Prashanth (80-77). The cut fell at +6 with 65 players making it through to the weekend in Scotland.

Dagar's Performance And Qualification Hopes

Diksha had three birdies on the second, seventh and the 14th but also dropped shots on the third, sixth, 13th and the 15th. Currently inside Top-10 of the LET Order of Merit, Diksha needs a strong result to make it to the AIG Women's Open, a Major for women next week.

Tournament Leaders At Scottish Open

Korea's Jenny Shin picked up where she left off a day earlier and put on an excellent performance to hold a five-stroke lead at the midway mark. Shin, who has one LPGA Tour title to her name, opened with a 66 (-6) in Scotland and followed it up with a 67 (-5) on day two at Dundonald Links.

Germany's Esther Henseleit is in solo second place on six-under-par after a bogey-free round of 68 (-4), which included an eagle and two birdies, on day two in Scotland. Korea's A Lim Kim is in outright third place on -5 after an even par round which included two birdies and two bogeys.

Four players are in a share of fourth place with Thai duo Pajaree Anannarukarn and Patty Tavatanakit alongside Japan's Erika Hara and 2024 champion Lauren Coughlin. LET winner Anannarukarn had four birdies and one bogey on her scorecard during her round of 69 (-3). Korea's Ina Yoon moved up to eighth place on three-under after a round of 68 (-4) with Ecuador's Daniela Darquea and Korea's Mi Hyang Lee in T9 on one-under-par.