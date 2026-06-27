Indian Golfers Make Strong Start At Czech Ladies Open

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar continued her impressive form on the Ladies European Tour, securing a tied ninth position with a six-under 66 in the opening round of the Czech Ladies Open, alongside strong performances from Pranavi Urs and Vani Kapoor.

Photograph: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Key Points Diksha Dagar carded a six-under 66, finishing tied ninth in the opening round of the Czech Ladies Open.

Indian golfers Pranavi Urs and Vani Kapoor also performed strongly, placing tied 14th and tied 26th respectively.

Diksha's round included eight birdies, showcasing her aggressive play and consistent form on the Ladies European Tour.

Lydia Hall of Wales leads the tournament with a stunning nine-under 63.

The strong Indian performance highlights their growing presence in international golf tournaments.

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar continued her rich vein of form on the Ladies European Tour, producing a superb six-under 66 to spearhead an impressive Indian challenge in the opening round of the Czech Ladies Open here.

Fresh from a strong performance at last week's Dutch Ladies Open, Diksha carried that momentum into the Czech Republic, finishing the day tied ninth and just three shots behind Welsh leader Lydia Hall.

Strong Indian Contingent Shines

Diksha's excellent start was complemented by fellow Indians Pranavi Urs and Vani Kapoor, who also enjoyed encouraging opening rounds to give India three players inside the top 30.

Pranavi carded a five-under 67 to be tied 14th, just one shot outside the top 10, while experienced Vani opened with a four-under 68 to share 26th place.

Hitaashee Bakshi also finished under par with a one-under 71, though she was tied 76th in the tightly-packed field. Ridhima Dilawari was tied 112th after a one-over 73, while last week's Dutch Ladies Open joint third-place finisher Avani Prashanth endured a disappointing start, carding a three-over 75 to be tied 123rd.

Diksha Dagar's Impressive Round

Diksha once again looked comfortable from the outset, producing one of the most aggressive rounds of the day. She reeled off four consecutive birdies from the second hole to race to four-under through five holes. Another birdie on the seventh took her to five-under before a bogey at the ninth slightly slowed her momentum.

The 24-year-old quickly regained control after the turn. Although she dropped another shot on the 12th, she finished in style with three birdies over her final four holes. Birdies on the 15th, 17th and 18th ensured she signed for an excellent 66, featuring eight birdies against just two bogeys.

Her latest effort continues an encouraging run of form after last week's impressive showing in the Netherlands and keeps her firmly in contention heading into the remaining rounds.

Other Indian Performances And Leaderboard

Pranavi also built on her recent confidence following a tied-fifth finish at the Dutch Ladies Open. The Mysuru golfer mixed six birdies with just a single bogey in a composed five-under 67 that left her within touching distance of the leading group.

Vani relied on her trademark consistency to post four-under 68. She collected five birdies during the day while conceding only one bogey, placing herself well for the weekend.

At the top of the leaderboard, Lydia Hall enjoyed the best round of her Ladies European Tour career. Playing in her 292nd LET event, the Welsh golfer fired a stunning nine-under 63 to claim the outright lead. Her remarkable round included eight birdies, an eagle and just one bogey.

Hall led by a single stroke over Spain's Blanca Fernandez, Switzerland's Vanessa Knecht and England's Esme Hamilton, all of whom returned impressive rounds of eight-under 64 to remain within striking distance.