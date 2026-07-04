Diksha Dagar Leads Indian Charge At Hulencourt Women's Open

Indian golfers Diksha Dagar, Aditi Ashok, Avani Prashanth, and Pranavi Urs have all successfully made the cut at the Hulencourt Women's Open, with Dagar firmly in the title race.

Photograph: Ladies European Tour/Instagram

Key Points Diksha Dagar is tied for third place at four-under, maintaining her title contention despite a late stumble.

Aditi Ashok secured a spot in the top 10, finishing the second round at three-under overall.

Avani Prashanth showed resilience, recovering from a difficult start to finish at even-par, tied for 18th.

Pranavi Urs also made the cut, ensuring all four Indian participants will play through the weekend.

Spain's Carolina Chacarra leads the tournament with a flawless seven-under 65.

Diksha Dagar remained firmly in the title race despite a late stumble as all four Indian golfers made the cut at the Hulencourt Women's Open.

Diksha, who shared the overnight lead after an opening bogey-free 68, carded an even-par 72 to slip into a tie for third at four-under for the tournament. She looked set for another strong round before two late bogeys halted her momentum, but she stayed within striking distance heading into the final 36 holes. The left-hander mixed three birdies with three bogeys in an otherwise steady performance and is part of a five-way tie for third place, keeping alive hopes of adding a third Ladies European Tour title to her resume.

Indian Golfers Advance To Weekend Rounds

India also had another player inside the top 10 with Aditi Ashok making an impressive return to the Ladies European Tour. The experienced Indian followed her opening 70 with a composed one-under 71 to move to three-under overall and into a share of eighth place. Aditi's round was a model of consistency. She made just one birdie while avoiding mistakes for the rest of the day, carding 17 pars to remain well placed heading into the weekend.

Avani Prashanth also ensured a productive second round despite a difficult start. Beginning on the 10th tee, Avani found herself two-over through her opening 11 holes including a costly double bogey on the par-four 16th. However, she displayed admirable resilience, responding with three birdies against a lone bogey over her final seven holes to salvage a second successive 72. At even-par for the championship, she was tied for 18th.

Pranavi Urs Joins Fellow Indians In Making The Cut

Pranavi Urs made it four out of four for India by making the cut despite a challenging day. After opening with a one-over 73, she carded 76 to finish at five-over, exactly on the cut mark, and was tied for 56th.

Spain's Carolina Chacarra stole the spotlight with a flawless seven-under 65 to climb to nine-under overall and open up a two-shot advantage. Australia's Kelsey Bennett occupied second place on seven-under after a polished five-under 67. Sharing third place with Diksha at four-under were Switzerland's Morgane Metraux, South Africa's Nadia van der Westhuizen, England's Bronte Law and Ireland's Anna Foster. Aditi shared eighth place with Thailand's Trichat Cheenglab.