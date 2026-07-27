Diksha Dagar's Scottish Open Journey: A Look At Her Performance

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar achieved a commendable tied-16th position at the Women's Scottish Open, boosting her standing on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit and setting the stage for her next major challenge.

Photograph: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Key Points Indian golfer Diksha Dagar secured a tied-16th finish at the Women's Scottish Open.

Dagar's final round was 1-over 73, bringing her total to 2-over 290 for the tournament.

This performance elevated Diksha Dagar to sixth place on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit.

Korea's Jenny Shin won the tournament, marking her second LPGA Tour title and first LET title.

Diksha Dagar is set to compete next in the AIG Women's Open.

A patchy final round of 1-over 73 meant that Indian golfer Diksha Dagar finished tied-16th at the Women's Scottish Open. Diksha was gunning for a fifth Top-10 finish, but slipped after compiling 2-over 290 for four days. The event was co-sanctioned with LPGA. India's Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth missed the cut.

Korea's Jenny Shin returned to the winner's circle after a 10-year absence. Shin won by two strokes as she produced a wire-to-wire victory with rounds of 66, 67, 71 and 75. It is a second LPGA Tour title for Shin, who won the 2016 Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America, and a first title on the Ladies European Tour (LET).

Diksha Dagar's Tournament Performance

Diksha opened the day with a birdie and added one more on the fourth, but a double bogey on the fifth brought her back to par. A birdie on the seventh raised hopes of a Top-10, but bogeys on the eighth and the 12th meant another setback. Diksha parred the last six holes for a 73. She will now play the AIG Women's Open next month. The result this week also saw Diksha move to sixth place on the LET Order of Merit.

Korea's A Lim Kim ended the week in solo second place on seven-under-par after a final round of 68 (-4) which included five birdies and one bogey. Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn was third on five-under-par with Germany's Esther Henseleit one shot further back in fourth. The LET heads to the final Major championship of the year with the AIG Women's Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes from July 30 until August 2.