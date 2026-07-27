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Diksha Dagar's Scottish Open Journey: A Look At Her Performance

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 27, 2026 18:56 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Indian golfer Diksha Dagar achieved a commendable tied-16th position at the Women's Scottish Open, boosting her standing on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit and setting the stage for her next major challenge.

Photograph: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Photograph: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Key Points

  • Indian golfer Diksha Dagar secured a tied-16th finish at the Women's Scottish Open.
  • Dagar's final round was 1-over 73, bringing her total to 2-over 290 for the tournament.
  • This performance elevated Diksha Dagar to sixth place on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit.
  • Korea's Jenny Shin won the tournament, marking her second LPGA Tour title and first LET title.
  • Diksha Dagar is set to compete next in the AIG Women's Open.

A patchy final round of 1-over 73 meant that Indian golfer Diksha Dagar finished tied-16th at the Women's Scottish Open. Diksha was gunning for a fifth Top-10 finish, but slipped after compiling 2-over 290 for four days. The event was co-sanctioned with LPGA. India's Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth missed the cut.

Korea's Jenny Shin returned to the winner's circle after a 10-year absence. Shin won by two strokes as she produced a wire-to-wire victory with rounds of 66, 67, 71 and 75. It is a second LPGA Tour title for Shin, who won the 2016 Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America, and a first title on the Ladies European Tour (LET).

 

Diksha Dagar's Tournament Performance

Diksha opened the day with a birdie and added one more on the fourth, but a double bogey on the fifth brought her back to par. A birdie on the seventh raised hopes of a Top-10, but bogeys on the eighth and the 12th meant another setback. Diksha parred the last six holes for a 73. She will now play the AIG Women's Open next month. The result this week also saw Diksha move to sixth place on the LET Order of Merit.

Korea's A Lim Kim ended the week in solo second place on seven-under-par after a final round of 68 (-4) which included five birdies and one bogey. Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn was third on five-under-par with Germany's Esther Henseleit one shot further back in fourth. The LET heads to the final Major championship of the year with the AIG Women's Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes from July 30 until August 2.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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