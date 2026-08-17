Indian Golfer Diksha Dagar Drops Out Of LET Top 10

Discover how Indian golfer Diksha Dagar's ranking on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit has shifted after her performance at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open, impacting her position among top players.

Photograph: Ladies European Tour/Instagram

Key Points Diksha Dagar dropped to 11th in the LET Order of Merit after missing the cut at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open.

She had previously reached a high of Top-6 in the rankings.

Other Indian golfers, including Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth, Aditi Ashok, Hitaashee Bakshi, Tvesa Malik, and Vani Kapoor, are also ranked on the LET.

Eleanor Givens won the Swiss Ladies Open, while Casandra Alexander maintains the lead in the overall points.

The next LET event for the stars is the 2026 KPMG Women's Irish Open at the K Club.

Diksha Dagar fell out of the Top 10 on the LET Order of Merit after missing the cut at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open this week. Diksha, who had reached the Top-6 at one stage, is now 11th after starting the week in 10th.

Among the other Indians, Pranavi Urs is 46th, while Avani Prashanth, who did not play this week, is 53rd, and Aditi Ashok, who has played only six events on the LET, is 55th. Hitaashee Bakshi is 133rd, Tvesa Malik is 117th, and Vani Kapoor is 181st.

The winner this week, Eleanor Givens, jumped to 23rd after collecting 500 points for the win. South Africa's Casandra Alexander still leads the way with 1,899.98 points.

The next event for the stars of the LET is a trip to the prestigious K Club for the 2026 KPMG Women's Irish Open. The tournament gets underway following an off-week on August 27.