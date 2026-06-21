Indian Golfer Diksha Dagar In Strong Contention At Dutch Ladies Open

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar is making a strong impression at the Dutch Ladies Open, currently placed Tied-5th and leading the charge for India, with Avani Prashanth and Pranavi Urs also performing well.

Photograph: Lisa Leutner/Reuters

Key Points Diksha Dagar is the top Indian golfer, holding Tied-5th position at the Dutch Ladies Open after two rounds.

Dagar carded a strong 2-under 70 in her second round, bringing her total to 5-under par and placing her three shots behind the leader.

Avani Prashanth is placed T-15 at 3-under par, while Pranavi Urs climbed to T-25 with a bogey-free 3-under par second round.

Charlotte Heath leads the tournament at 8-under par, maintaining a two-stroke advantage over her closest challengers.

Hitaashee Bakshi missed the cut despite an even par second round, due to a high opening score of 10-over 82.

Diksha Dagar's Second Round Performance

Other Indian Golfers' Progress

Diksha Dagar stayed as the top Indian at Tied-5th and was well on her way to record another solid finish at the Dutch Ladies Open. Two-time LET winner Diksha carded a round of 2-under 70 to be 5-under par after two rounds.Avani was just outside the top 10 after carding even par 72, with a total score of 3-under par (69-72). Charlotte Heath leads the field with a score of 8-under par (69-67). Charlotte put together a bogey free round of 5-under 67 to take the lead heading into the final round. She leads the field by two strokes after making birdies on the first, fourth, seventh, ninth and 16th holes. The closest challengers are Lee-Anne Pace, Harang Lee and Sophie Witt with a score of 6-under par.Diksha began her second round with an early bogey on the second hole but was able to put together a strong round with five birdies and two more bogeys on the ninth and 13th hole to close the day with a card of 2-under 70. The birdies were made on the fifth, seventh, 14th, 16th and 17th holes. This score helped her stay within the three shots of the leader Charlotte and is one of four players in T-5.Avani Prashanth carded an even par round to keep herself within touching distance of the top 10 as she has a total score of 3-under par. Avani is placed T-15 after the second round. She made three birdies and three bogeys in her second round. Having started the day with a birdie Avani made consecutive bogeys to 1-under par for the day after just three holes. Once on the back she made birdies on the 12th and 16th holes before dropping a shot on the 18th hole to close the day at even par 72.One stroke behind Avani was Pranavi Urs at T-25 with a score of 2-under par. Pranavi had a much slower start to the week but she carded a bogey free second round of 3-under par with three birdies to move up the leaderboard and put herself into a good position to record a strong finish.Hitaashee Bakshi missed the cut despite recording a round of even par 72 on the second day. She was let down with her opening round card of 10-over 82 as the cut was set at 1-over par for the week. Sarah Kemp, Maddison Hinson-Tolchard and Dorothea Forbrigd are the three players in T-5 alongside Diksha with a score of 5-under par.