Indian Golfer Diksha Dagar In Strong Contention At Dutch Ladies Open

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar is making a strong impression at the Dutch Ladies Open, currently placed Tied-5th and leading the charge for India, with Avani Prashanth and Pranavi Urs also performing well.
Diksha Dagar stayed as the top Indian at Tied-5th and was well on her way to record another solid finish at the Dutch Ladies Open. Two-time LET winner Diksha carded a round of 2-under 70 to be 5-under par after two rounds.Avani was just outside the top 10 after carding even par 72, with a total score of 3-under par (69-72). Charlotte Heath leads the field with a score of 8-under par (69-67). Charlotte put together a bogey free round of 5-under 67 to take the lead heading into the final round. She leads the field by two strokes after making birdies on the first, fourth, seventh, ninth and 16th holes. The closest challengers are Lee-Anne Pace, Harang Lee and Sophie Witt with a score of 6-under par.
Key Points
- Diksha Dagar is the top Indian golfer, holding Tied-5th position at the Dutch Ladies Open after two rounds.
- Dagar carded a strong 2-under 70 in her second round, bringing her total to 5-under par and placing her three shots behind the leader.
- Avani Prashanth is placed T-15 at 3-under par, while Pranavi Urs climbed to T-25 with a bogey-free 3-under par second round.
- Charlotte Heath leads the tournament at 8-under par, maintaining a two-stroke advantage over her closest challengers.
- Hitaashee Bakshi missed the cut despite an even par second round, due to a high opening score of 10-over 82.