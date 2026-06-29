Indian Golfers Impress At Ladies European Tour Event

Discover how Indian golfers Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs delivered strong performances at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open, where Finland's Noora Komulainen clinched her long-awaited maiden Ladies European Tour title.

Photograph: Ladies European Tour/Instagram

Key Points Diksha Dagar finished tied 12th at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open with a final round 68.

Pranavi Urs carded an impressive five-under 67, climbing to a tied 24th finish.

Vani Kapoor secured a tied 49th finish, marking her return to weekend action on the LET.

Finland's Noora Komulainen won her maiden Ladies European Tour title after a 14-year wait.

The tournament concluded with a thrilling three-way playoff at Royal Beroun Golf Club.

India's Diksha Dagar continued her excellent run on the Ladies European Tour (LET), signing off with a tied 12th finish after carding a fine four-under 68 in the final round of the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open here.

Indian Golfers Show Strong Form

India also enjoyed another encouraging week through Pranavi Urs, who fired one of the day's best rounds with a five-under 67. Starting from the back nine, Pranavi caught fire on her inward stretch, playing her second nine in six-under 30 with an eagle and four birdies to climb into a tie for 24th at the end of the tournament.

Experienced Vani Kapoor rounded off her campaign with a one-under 71. She mixed three birdies with two bogeys to finish tied 49th after rounds of 68, 70 and 71, another positive sign after returning to weekend action following a lengthy gap.

Avani Prashanth, Ridhima Dilawari and Hitaashee Bakshi missed the cut in the low scoring event.

Komulainen Secures Maiden LET Title

While the Indian contingent delivered another solid collective performance, the tournament belonged to Finland's Noora Komulainen, who finally celebrated her maiden Ladies European Tour title after almost 14 years on the circuit.

Coming into the final day after rounds of 66 and 69, Diksha produced another composed performance, highlighted by a spectacular eagle on her closing hole. Her three-round total of 13-under 203 left her just outside the top 10, backing up last week's tied-third finish at the Dutch Ladies Open and underlining her growing consistency on the LET this season.

Beginning the final round one shot behind the lead, Komulainen surged home with four successive birdies over her closing holes to card a six-under 66 and finish at 18-under par. That score matched those of Australia's Justice Bosio and Sweden's Lisa Pettersson, forcing a three-way playoff at Royal Beroun Golf Club.

The playoff returned to the par-five 18th, where all three players chose to lay up before attacking the green with their third shots. Komulainen produced the decisive approach, knocking her wedge to within six feet. After Bosio and Pettersson failed to convert their birdie opportunities, the Finnish veteran calmly rolled in her putt to secure a long-awaited breakthrough victory in her 199th LET appearance.