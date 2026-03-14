Indian Golfers Diksha Dagar and Avani Prashanth Compete at Women's Australian Open

Indian golfers Diksha Dagar and Avani Prashanth are competing in the Women's Australian Open, where Hannah Green seeks a historic home victory.

Photograph: Lisa Leutner/Reuters

Key Points Diksha Dagar and Avani Prashanth are representing India at the Women's Australian Open.

Hannah Green leads the tournament, aiming to be the first Australian winner since 2014.

Magdalena Simmermacher of Argentina is in second place, one shot behind Green.

Jana Melichova had a standout round, improving her position on the leaderboard after back surgery.

India's Diksha Dagar shot a second straight 74 and was placed tied 39th in the Women's Australian Open here on Saturday, while Avani Prashanth added a second successive 72 to be tied 47th.

Vani Kapoor (80) slipped and was tied 63rd.

There is one more round to go in the event.

Hannah Green's Lead

Hannah Green will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the tournament as she looks to seal a historic victory on home soil.

The seven-time LPGA winner carded a third round 68 (-4) to leapfrog overnight leader Celine Herbin and sit in pole position heading until Sunday. She leads Argentina's Magdalena Simmermacher by one shot with Casandra Alexander and Karis Davidson four shots adrift in T3.

Having won on the LPGA in Singapore two weeks ago, Green is aiming to close out the job on Sunday and become her nation's first winner of the Women's Australian Open since Karrie Webb in 2014.

Other Notable Performances

Making the most of moving day was fellow Olympian Simmermacher. Teeing up as an invite this week, the Argentinian posted a memorable 67 (-5) which included the shot of the day at the par-4 17th as she almost holed out with a 7-iron.

Two more Aussies remain in the hunt to clinch a famous home win with Rudgeley and Davidson sitting on four-under par alongside overnight leader Herbin.

Czech star Jana Melichova posted the round of the day 65 (-7) to rise in the leaderboard. The scorecard matched her best ever 18 hole performance on the circuit as she continues her comeback trail following back surgery last year.

The two-time LET winner shares eighth spot heading into the final round on three-under par alongside Sweden's Moa Folke.