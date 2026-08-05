Diksha Dagar, Aditi Ashok Lead Indian Challenge At London Golf Event

Indian golf stars Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok, alongside rising talents Avani Prashanth and Pranavi Urs, are poised to make their mark at the USD 2 million PIF London Championship on the Ladies European Tour.

Photograph: Ladies European Tour/Instagram

Key Points Indian golfers Diksha Dagar, Aditi Ashok, Avani Prashanth, and Pranavi Urs are participating in the USD 2 million PIF London Championship.

Diksha Dagar, currently eighth on the Order of Merit, is aiming for her third LET title after a strong season.

Five-time LET winner Aditi Ashok seeks to improve her season's performance at the prestigious London event.

The tournament, held at Centurion Club for the sixth year, features a competitive field of 120 players, including world No. 6 Charley Hull.

Rookies Avani Prashanth and Pranavi Urs also join the Indian contingent, looking to build on recent encouraging results.

Indian golfers Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok, along with two others, will tee off at the USD 2 million PIF London Championship on the Ladies European Tour as it enters the final week of its United Kingdom swing on Thursday.

Diksha, who has been enjoying a good season on the Tour, is still searching for her third LET title while also aiming to better her career-best finish on the Tour. She has recorded a string of top-10 finishes and is currently eighth on the Order of Merit, having finished in the top three in 2023.

Indian Golfers Eye Strong Performance

Aditi is also in the field as she continues to split her schedule between the LPGA Tour and the LET. The five-time LET winner, who is yet to register a victory on the LPGA Tour, has produced modest results this season and will be looking to change that this week.

Joining the duo are rookie Avani Prashanth and Pranavi Urs, whose recent results have been encouraging.

It is the sixth consecutive year that Centurion Club in Hertfordshire is hosting the tournament, which will feature a field of 120 players.

Last year, Germany's Laura Funfstuck secured her maiden LET title with a one-stroke victory, thanks to a birdie on the final hole. Funfstuck will not be defending her title as she is currently on maternity leave.

A star-studded field has assembled, with home favourite and world No. 6 Charley Hull in attendance. Hull won the PIF Saudi Ladies International in February and is joined by eight other LET winners from the 2026 season.