Kadian Crushes Razmi with Century Breaks in CCI Snooker Classic Semifinal

Digvijay Kadian's impressive century breaks propelled him to a decisive victory over Shahyan Razmi in the CCI Snooker Classic semifinal, securing his place in the final.

Key Points Digvijay Kadian defeated Shahyan Razmi 6-1 in the CCI Snooker Classic semifinal.

Kadian showcased exceptional form, constructing century breaks of 113 and 104.

Kadian's dominant performance left Razmi with few opportunities to recover.

Kadian, trained by Alok Kumar, displayed superior skill and control throughout the match.

Kadian's victory propels him into the final of the prestigious CCI Snooker Classic.

Punjab's Digvijay Kadian produced two century breaks en route to his commanding 6-1 victory over Mumbai youngster Shahyan Razmi in a semifinal clash of the CCI Snooker Classic here on Saturday.

Kadian constructed two consecutive century breaks of 113 and 104 to win 6-1 (54-28, 83(49)-2, 0-71(71), 89(89)-0, 73-70(70), 113(113)-0, 104(104)-0 in the final four clash.

Kadian, who trains with the legendary Alok Kumar, was in top form as he dominated the match and hardly gave Shahyan any opportunity to bounce back.

Kadian won a close opening frame with a run of 49, and then clinched the second frame to race to a 2-0 lead.

Razmi, who plays a free attacking game, rolled in a neat effort of 71 to snatch the third frame and narrow the lead.

The former junior national snooker champion Kadian then produced a break of 83 to take the fourth game and later won the fifth on the black to widen the lead.

Kadian then uncorked two brilliant breaks to sign off with a flourish and advance to the final.