HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Digvijay Kadian Dominates to Win CCI Snooker Classic 2026

Digvijay Kadian Dominates to Win CCI Snooker Classic 2026

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 22, 2026 21:03 IST

x

Punjab's Digvijay Kadian triumphed over Brijesh Damani at the CCI Snooker Classic 2026 in Mumbai, securing his first senior snooker title with a dominant performance.

Key Points

  • Digvijay Kadian defeated Brijesh Damani 7-1 to win the CCI Snooker Classic 2026, marking his first senior title.
  • Kadian showcased impressive breaks of 88, 67, and 91 during the final match.
  • Brijesh Damani, the 2018 champion, struggled to capitalise on opportunities, allowing Kadian to dominate.
  • Paras Gupta achieved the highest break of 115 during the tournament, receiving an award for his performance.

Punjab cueist Digvijay Kadian continued with his impressive run of form and steamrolled past PSPB's Brijesh Damani 7-1 in the best-of-13 frame final of the Rs 13.5 lakh CCI Snooker Classic 2026 here on Sunday.

Digvijay, constructed breaks of 88 (2nd frame), 67 (3rd frame), 91 (6th frame) and 37 (8th frame) as he went on to record a 55-59 88-17 77-1 83-73 76-36 92-0 62-53 and 95-0 win for his maiden senior title.

 

He went home richer by Rs 3.5 lakh, while Brijesh received a cheque of Rs 1.75 lakh.

The two losing semi-finalists, Shahyan Razmi and Pasas Gupta got a purse of Rs 80,000 each.

Kadian's Dominant Performance

The 23-year-old Digvijay, represents Bombay Gymkhana in the BSAM League, narrowly lost the opening frame on the black ball. But he quickly regained his touch and rolled in a neat break of 88 to level the frame scores. Thereafter, Digvijay showing impeccable touch and the perfect shot selection, hardly put a foot wrong and completely dominated the proceedings.

Brijesh, champion in 2018, had his fair share of opportunities, but was unable to capitalise on them. He missed a couple of regulation pots at crucial junctures and ultimately paid the price as Digvijay made every visit count with steady play to gather the points to win each frame.

Semi-Final Highlights

In the second semifinal which finished late Saturday night, Brijesh Damani (PSPB) put up gritty performance as after trailing 1-4, he staged a remarkable fight back to snatch a satisfying 6-5 win against Uttar Pradesh's Paras Gupta.

There was some consolation for Gupta as he now holds the record for the highest break of 115 he created in fourth frame. He was presented an award of Rs 25,000.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Kadian and Damani set up CCI Snooker Classic Final Showdown
Kadian Crushes Razmi with Century Breaks in CCI Snooker Classic Semifinal
Gurbaxani Ends Advani's Reign in CCI Snooker Classic
Gurbaxani Ends Advani's Reign in CCI Snooker Classic
Pankaj Advani wins World Billiards Championship for 26th time!
Pankaj Advani wins World Billiards Championship for 26th time!
Kothari outplays Advani, claims maiden world title
Kothari outplays Advani, claims maiden world title

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

You Won't Believe Who Stepped Out Together!1:24

You Won't Believe Who Stepped Out Together!

Ananya Lights Up the LFW Stage Like Never Before2:45

Ananya Lights Up the LFW Stage Like Never Before

GD Bakshi blasts Trump for West Asia war, warns US against landing troops on ground2:52

GD Bakshi blasts Trump for West Asia war, warns US...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO