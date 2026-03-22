Digvijay Kadian Dominates to Win CCI Snooker Classic 2026

Punjab's Digvijay Kadian triumphed over Brijesh Damani at the CCI Snooker Classic 2026 in Mumbai, securing his first senior snooker title with a dominant performance.

Key Points Digvijay Kadian defeated Brijesh Damani 7-1 to win the CCI Snooker Classic 2026, marking his first senior title.

Kadian showcased impressive breaks of 88, 67, and 91 during the final match.

Brijesh Damani, the 2018 champion, struggled to capitalise on opportunities, allowing Kadian to dominate.

Paras Gupta achieved the highest break of 115 during the tournament, receiving an award for his performance.

Punjab cueist Digvijay Kadian continued with his impressive run of form and steamrolled past PSPB's Brijesh Damani 7-1 in the best-of-13 frame final of the Rs 13.5 lakh CCI Snooker Classic 2026 here on Sunday.

Digvijay, constructed breaks of 88 (2nd frame), 67 (3rd frame), 91 (6th frame) and 37 (8th frame) as he went on to record a 55-59 88-17 77-1 83-73 76-36 92-0 62-53 and 95-0 win for his maiden senior title.

He went home richer by Rs 3.5 lakh, while Brijesh received a cheque of Rs 1.75 lakh.

The two losing semi-finalists, Shahyan Razmi and Pasas Gupta got a purse of Rs 80,000 each.

Kadian's Dominant Performance

The 23-year-old Digvijay, represents Bombay Gymkhana in the BSAM League, narrowly lost the opening frame on the black ball. But he quickly regained his touch and rolled in a neat break of 88 to level the frame scores. Thereafter, Digvijay showing impeccable touch and the perfect shot selection, hardly put a foot wrong and completely dominated the proceedings.

Brijesh, champion in 2018, had his fair share of opportunities, but was unable to capitalise on them. He missed a couple of regulation pots at crucial junctures and ultimately paid the price as Digvijay made every visit count with steady play to gather the points to win each frame.

Semi-Final Highlights

In the second semifinal which finished late Saturday night, Brijesh Damani (PSPB) put up gritty performance as after trailing 1-4, he staged a remarkable fight back to snatch a satisfying 6-5 win against Uttar Pradesh's Paras Gupta.

There was some consolation for Gupta as he now holds the record for the highest break of 115 he created in fourth frame. He was presented an award of Rs 25,000.