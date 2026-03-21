HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Kadian and Damani set up CCI Snooker Classic Final Showdown

Kadian and Damani set up CCI Snooker Classic Final Showdown

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 21, 2026 23:34 IST

x

Digvijay Kadian and Brijesh Damani are set to clash in the CCI Snooker Classic final after securing compelling semifinal wins, promising an exciting showdown for the snooker title.

Key Points

  • Digvijay Kadian dominated his semifinal match with two century breaks, securing a spot in the CCI Snooker Classic final.
  • Brijesh Damani staged a remarkable comeback from 1-4 down to win his semifinal match and advance to the CCI Snooker Classic final.
  • Kadian's impressive form included consecutive century breaks of 113 and 104, highlighting his skill in the CCI Snooker Classic.
  • The CCI Snooker Classic final will feature a contest between Punjab's Digvijay Kadian and Petroleum Sports Promotion Board's Brijesh Damani.

Punjab's Digvijay Kadian will take on Petroleum Sports Promotion Board's Brijesh Damani in the final of the CCI Snooker Classic after they recorded compelling wins in their respective semifinals.

Kadian produced two century breaks en route to his commanding 6-1 victory over Mumbai youngster Shahyan Razmi.

 

Kadian constructed two consecutive century breaks of 113 and 104 to win 6-1 (54-28, 83(49)-2, 0-71(71), 89(89)-0, 73-70(70), 113(113)-0, 104(104)-0 in the final four clash.

Kadian, who trains with the legendary Alok Kumar, was in top form as he dominated the match and hardly gave Shahyan any opportunity to bounce back.

Kadian won a close opening frame with a run of 49, and then clinched the second frame to race to a 2-0 lead.

Razmi, who plays a free attacking game, rolled in a neat effort of 71 to snatch the third frame and narrow the lead.

The former junior national snooker champion Kadian then produced a break of 83 to take the fourth game and later won the fifth on the black to widen the lead.

Kadian then uncorked two brilliant breaks to sign off with a flourish and advance to the final.

Damani's Comeback Victory

In the other semifinal, Damani put up gritty performance to stage a remarkable fight back after trailing 1-4. He recorded a 6-5 win against Uttar Pradesh's Paras Gupta in the second semifinal.

Damani beat Gupta 6-5 (29-65, 71-5, 58-71, 0-115(115), 39-70, 71-35, 80-32, 75-48, 43-70, 88-28, 49-14).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Kadian Crushes Razmi with Century Breaks in CCI Snooker Classic Semifinal
Shahyan Razmi Advances to CCI Snooker Classic Semis After Thrilling Victory
Gurbaxani Ends Advani's Reign in CCI Snooker Classic
Gurbaxani Ends Advani's Reign in CCI Snooker Classic
Unstoppable Advani wins 11th National Billiards title
Unstoppable Advani wins 11th National Billiards title
Unstoppable Advani adds another title to his kitty
Unstoppable Advani adds another title to his kitty

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

Delnaaz Irani Turns Heads with Graceful Style1:00

Delnaaz Irani Turns Heads with Graceful Style

Iran fires missiles at Israel, millions take shelter amid rising tensions as attacks escalate4:09

Iran fires missiles at Israel, millions take shelter amid...

3,000 KG Meat Biryani! Tiruchirappalli Goes Mega for Eid-ul-Fitr0:46

3,000 KG Meat Biryani! Tiruchirappalli Goes Mega for...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO