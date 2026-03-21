Kadian and Damani set up CCI Snooker Classic Final Showdown

Digvijay Kadian and Brijesh Damani are set to clash in the CCI Snooker Classic final after securing compelling semifinal wins, promising an exciting showdown for the snooker title.

Key Points Digvijay Kadian dominated his semifinal match with two century breaks, securing a spot in the CCI Snooker Classic final.

Brijesh Damani staged a remarkable comeback from 1-4 down to win his semifinal match and advance to the CCI Snooker Classic final.

Kadian's impressive form included consecutive century breaks of 113 and 104, highlighting his skill in the CCI Snooker Classic.

The CCI Snooker Classic final will feature a contest between Punjab's Digvijay Kadian and Petroleum Sports Promotion Board's Brijesh Damani.

Punjab's Digvijay Kadian will take on Petroleum Sports Promotion Board's Brijesh Damani in the final of the CCI Snooker Classic after they recorded compelling wins in their respective semifinals.

Kadian produced two century breaks en route to his commanding 6-1 victory over Mumbai youngster Shahyan Razmi.

Kadian constructed two consecutive century breaks of 113 and 104 to win 6-1 (54-28, 83(49)-2, 0-71(71), 89(89)-0, 73-70(70), 113(113)-0, 104(104)-0 in the final four clash.

Kadian, who trains with the legendary Alok Kumar, was in top form as he dominated the match and hardly gave Shahyan any opportunity to bounce back.

Kadian won a close opening frame with a run of 49, and then clinched the second frame to race to a 2-0 lead.

Razmi, who plays a free attacking game, rolled in a neat effort of 71 to snatch the third frame and narrow the lead.

The former junior national snooker champion Kadian then produced a break of 83 to take the fourth game and later won the fifth on the black to widen the lead.

Kadian then uncorked two brilliant breaks to sign off with a flourish and advance to the final.

Damani's Comeback Victory

In the other semifinal, Damani put up gritty performance to stage a remarkable fight back after trailing 1-4. He recorded a 6-5 win against Uttar Pradesh's Paras Gupta in the second semifinal.

Damani beat Gupta 6-5 (29-65, 71-5, 58-71, 0-115(115), 39-70, 71-35, 80-32, 75-48, 43-70, 88-28, 49-14).