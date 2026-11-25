Digvijay Singh Chauhan of Uttarakhand clinched the senior master men's individual trap title at the National Shooting Championship in New Delhi, showcasing top talent in Indian trap shooting.

Key Points Digvijay Singh Chauhan of Uttarakhand won the senior master men's individual trap title on Wednesday.

Chauhan finished with a score of 24 in the final, narrowly beating Rohit Panchal of Gujarat.

Beena Anand Patel of Gujarat secured the National Master women's individual trap event title.

Amarjeet Gupta of Bihar topped the trap standing (lower limb) men's category.

Competitions across several trap shooting categories were held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Digvijay Singh Chauhan of Uttarakhand won the senior master men's individual trap title at the National Shooting Championship, here on Wednesday.

National Trap Shooting Champions Crowned

Chauhan finished with a score of 24 in the final, edging out Gujarat's Rohit Panchal, who shot 23 to claim the silver medal, while Iqbal Nabi of Uttar Pradesh secured third place with 19.

In the National Master women's individual trap event, Beena Anand Patel of Gujarat claimed the title, while Ritu Singh of Uttarakhand finished second and Bharti Singh took third place.

Amarjeet Gupta of Bihar topped the trap standing (lower limb) men's category with a score of 92. Punjab's Rajveer Singh Sekhon finished second with 91, while Nadeem Husain of Uttar Pradesh secured third place with 79.

Competitions across several trap shooting categories, including men's, women's and para events, were held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.