Diego Simeone has etched his name in LaLiga history by becoming the manager with the most victories, surpassing the legendary Luis Aragones, while European football saw thrilling encounters including Inter Milan's 4-4 draw with Atalanta and Le Mans' dramatic comeback win over Marseille.

IMAGE: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone reacts. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

Key Points Diego Simeone achieved his 345th LaLiga victory, surpassing Luis Aragones as the manager with the most wins in the league's history.

Simeone's record-breaking win came in his 567th match, 189 fewer than Aragones needed to reach 344 victories.

Inter Milan played out a dramatic 4-4 draw with Atalanta in Serie A, with Francesco Pio Esposito scoring a hat-trick for Inter.

Le Mans secured a stunning 3-2 comeback victory against Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1 with a stoppage-time winner.

AC Milan and Juventus also registered significant wins in Serie A, with Milan beating Frosinone 5-1 and Juventus defeating Venezia 4-0.

Diego Simeone has celebrated more dramatic victories during his storied Atletico Madrid tenure, but Sunday's 3-0 win over Getafe secured another landmark as he surpassed Luis Aragones for the most LaLiga victories by a manager. The Argentine's 345th LaLiga win came in his 567th match, 189 fewer than former Atletico boss Aragones needed to reach 344. Yet Simeone's influence on Atletico extends far beyond the numbers.

Simeone's Enduring Legacy at Atletico

Other managers can boast higher win percentages and larger trophy cabinets, yet Simeone stands alone for longevity, consistency and resilience at the top level of Spanish football. The eight trophies Atletico have won under Simeone would have surpassed the expectations of even the most optimistic supporter when he took charge of a struggling side almost 15 years ago.

The two Champions League final defeats remain the deepest scars of his reign. Both came against city rivals Real Madrid, one on penalties and the other in extra time after Atletico conceded a stoppage-time equaliser. The manner of those losses would have persuaded many managers to walk away. Simeone instead returned undiminished. Dressed in black and gesticulating furiously on the touchline, he displays the same compelling blend of frenetic energy and grim resolve as when he arrived at Atletico in 2011.

"It makes me happy," Simeone said of the record after the victory over Getafe.

"I don't usually find many things to be happy about, but there is an incredible amount of work behind this." What has changed is the football. Simeone's teams have evolved considerably over the years, even if he is still forced to confront familiar criticism of his approach.

"Then there's the constant criticism we face. I don't place much value on it, but I do take note of it," Simeone told Spanish television channel Movistar. "This narrative that we're a defensive team, as if we're always playing solely to defend. You don't win 345 matches just by defending. Is that even possible?" Under Simeone, Atletico have established themselves unequivocally as the third force in Spanish football, disrupting the dominance of Real Madrid and Barcelona. The record has passed from one Atletico great to another, 22 years after Aragones recorded his final LaLiga victory in 2004. Simeone's trajectory suggests his mark could stand for even longer. However long the record survives, his imprint on Atletico and Spanish football is already indelible.

Serie A Thriller: Inter Milan Held by Atalanta

IMAGE: Inter Milan's Pio Esposito celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick against Atalanta on Sunday. Photograph: Matteo Ciambelli/Reuters

Francesco Pio Esposito's hat-trick was not enough for Inter Milan to secure victory as Atalanta snatched a 4-4 draw at home with a stoppage-time penalty on Sunday, leaving the visitors third in Serie A. Inter moved to 29 points from 12 matches, three behind leaders Lazio and one adrift of second-placed AS Roma, while Atalanta stayed 12th on 15 points. With both Rome clubs winning on Saturday, Inter needed victory to keep pace at the top. Lazio cruised to a 3-0 home win over Lecce, while Donyell Malen struck four times as Roma thrashed Parma 5-1 to preserve their unbeaten Serie A season. Esposito opened the scoring in the 16th minute, finishing from close range after Nicolo Barella's shot was deflected into his path. The 21-year-old doubled the lead in the 32nd, escaping his markers to head Federico Dimarco's corner past Marco Sportiello. Eljif Elmas pulled one back for Atalanta in the 35th minute, but Esposito restored Inter's two-goal advantage in the 52nd, running onto a perfectly timed through ball from Marcus Thuram and finishing with ease. Charles De Ketelaere renewed Atalanta's hopes in the 72nd minute, only for Petar Sucic to make it 4-2 for Inter from the penalty spot four minutes later. The hosts refused to relent and De Ketelaere struck again in the 80th minute to set up a tense finish. Franck Kessie delivered the final twist, calmly converting a stoppage-time penalty after an Alessandro Bastoni handball to complete Atalanta's comeback.

Other European League Results

AC Milan overtook Como to reclaim fourth place on 27 points with a 5-1 home victory over Frosinone earlier on Sunday. Adrien Rabiot helped create both of Milan's first-half goals. Gabriele Calvani diverted his pass into his own net in the fourth minute, before Goncalo Ramos converted another Rabiot delivery from close range in the 19th. Patrizio Masini replied for Frosinone in the 25th after the ball broke to him in a crowded penalty area. Leading 2-1 at halftime, Ruben Amorim's side pulled clear through substitutes Ardon Jashari and Alphadjo Cisse, who scored in the 48th and 60th minutes. Cisse's effort was initially disallowed before a VAR review overturned the decision. Christian Pulisic added Milan's fifth in the 68th, carrying the ball from his own half and lifting his finish over Frosinone keeper Lorenzo Palmisani. Juventus marked coach Luciano Spalletti's 600th Serie A match with a 4-0 home win over Venezia, scoring all four goals in an 18-minute burst after the interval. They climbed to sixth on 21 points, leaving Venezia on six at the bottom of the table. Spalletti brought on Nick Woltemade at halftime with the match goalless, and the German soon had a hand in two goals. He seized on the loose ball from a blocked Weston McKennie shot to score in the 53rd minute, then supplied Teun Koopmeiners for the second six minutes later. An Edon Zhegrova cross brought the third in the 65th minute, with Juan Cabal heading in. Randal Kolo Muani won and converted a penalty six minutes later to complete the second-half rout. "In the first half, we gave the ball away too cheaply, there was nobody moving from their positions, nobody following the flow of the pass, so it was fundamental the players recognised we were missing something, which we provided in the second half," Spalletti said.

Le Mans Stun Marseille in Ligue 1

Le Mans struck five minutes into stoppage time to complete a stunning 3-2 comeback victory at Olympique de Marseille on Sunday, securing only their second Ligue 1 win of the season and moving clear of the relegation places. Substitute Jean Vercruysse delivered the decisive blow to end Marseille's run of five successive league victories. Marseille appeared in complete control after Amine Gouiri scored for a fourth consecutive game and Brazilian winger Igor Paixao doubled their lead during a dominant first half. But their familiar inconsistency resurfaced after the break as Le Mans seized the initiative and denied the hosts the chance to climb to third in the standings. Louis Mafouta pulled one back with a powerful free kick 20 minutes from time, although he then had a penalty saved in the 78th minute. Erwan Colas equalised six minutes later before Vercruysse struck at the death to seal all three points. Le Mans, promoted in successive seasons from the third tier, climbed to 13th in the standings with 11 points from as many games after registering their second victory since returning to the top flight. Paris FC continued their impressive start with a 4-0 home rout of Angers earlier on Sunday, moving into second place, three points behind neighbours Paris St Germain. Paris FC left leading scorer Lassine Sinayoko on the bench after he returned fatigued from Africa Cup of Nations qualifying duty with Mali, but his replacement Patrick Zabi broke the deadlock after a goalless first half. Luca Koleosho and Maxime Lopez also scored before Diego Coppola headed a fourth to complete Paris FC's biggest win of the season. Lorient and Rennes drew 1–1 in the Breton derby where Montassar Talbi scored on the stroke of halftime for Lorient to cancel out Boulaye Dia’s 27th-minute opener. Lorient’s Noah Cadiou missed a penalty early in the second half, sending his right-footed effort wide.