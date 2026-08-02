Didn't Expect To Win Title, Tanvi Sharma Says After Taipei Open Win

Indian badminton sensation Tanvi Sharma, at just 17, has clinched her inaugural BWF World Tour title at the Taipei Open Super 300, making history as the youngest champion ever in the tournament.

IMAGE: Tanvi Sharma won the Taipei Open Super 300 Badminton title on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy, BAI Media/X

Key Points Tanvi Sharma, 17, won her maiden BWF World Tour title at the Taipei Open Super 300, defeating Thuy Linh Nguyen in straight games.

She became the youngest champion in the tournament's history at 17 years and 222 days old, surpassing previous records.

Coached by PV Sindhu's former mentor Park Tae-sang, Tanvi is the first Indian woman to win the Taipei Open singles title since Saina Nehwal in 2008.

Tanvi's mother, Meena Sharma, a former national volleyball player, initially coached her daughter before she moved to the National Centre of Excellence.

The former world junior No. 1 has previously reached a Super 300 final at the 2025 US Open and won two medals at a single edition of the World Junior Championships.

Teen Indian sensation Tanvi Sharma clinched her maiden BWF World Tour title after defeating Vietnam's sixth seed Thuy Linh Nguyen in straight games in the women's singles final of the Taipei Open Super 300 badminton tournament in Taipei City on Sunday.

The 17-year-old from Punjab, who had finished runner-up at last year's US Open Super 300, needed just 36 minutes to outclass world No. 21 Nguyen 21-16 21-16 in the summit clash.

A Historic Victory

Tanvi became the youngest champion in the tournament's history, surpassing Korean doubles great Lee Yong Dae, who was 17 years and 287 days old when he reached the men's doubles final in 2006.

"I'm really very happy to win this title here," said Tanvi, who became the youngest champion in Taipei Open history at just 17 years and 222 days old, surpassing the legendary Tai Tzu Ying.

"I didn't expect to win a title, but yeah, I just thought I'll give my best over here. So I was going step by step, match by match. So yeah, every match I played really well here."

Coached by PV Sindhu's former mentor Park Tae-sang, Tanvi also became the first Indian to win the women's singles title at the Taipei Open since Saina Nehwal, who had lifted the trophy in 2008.

"I was quite nervous, but I just thought I will play my 100 percent, what I have in my game, I will play that," said Tanvi, who dropped only one game all week.

"It was pretty hard for me as well, playing five matches. But yeah, I just needed to be consistent. I have to work harder for playing Super 500 and 750s. So I'll be keep working hard."

Rising Through the Ranks

A former world junior No. 1, Tanvi reached her maiden Super 300 final at the 2025 US Open at the age of 16. She also finished runner-up at the Odisha Masters Super 100 and Guwahati Masters Super 100. Tanvi had defeated Nguyen en route to the final at US Open.

Behind Tanvi's rapid rise is her mother Meena Sharma, a physical education teacher and former national volleyball player, who learnt badminton to coach her daughter in Hoshiarpur.

She put Tanvi through gruelling 4 am training sessions before the teenager moved to National Centre of Excellence (NCE) in Guwahati to train under Park, who had guided Sindhu to an Olympic bronze in Tokyo.

Tanvi was the first Indian to win two medals at a single edition of the World Junior Championships, securing silver in girls' singles and bronze in the mixed team event. She was also a member of the Indian team that won the country's maiden gold medal at the Asian Team Championships.